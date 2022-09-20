Planning applications received week ending September 16

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Change of use from Class E(a) to Class E(b) of part of the ground floor and the basement of 26 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PU.

Application Reference Number: PP-05992340 Date of Decision: 21/08/2017 Condition Number(s): DCPEFULZ 17/02795/FUL Conditions(s) Removal: I wish to change the roof design. From a pitched roof to a flat roof I want the condition changed to allow for a flat roof construction at 25 Woodfield Road, Harrogate HG1 4LN.

Lean-to glass extension at rear and conversion of garage at 58 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate HG1 5AB.

Approval of details under Condition 17 (BREEAM PreAssessment) of planning permission 18/01028/DVCMAJ: Application for the removal of Condition 17 (code for sustainable homes design) and Condition 18 (code for sustainable homes constructed), and variation of Condition 25 (Affordable Housing) of planning permission 14/02737/EIAMAJ – Outline application for building of 600 dwellings, primary school, community/retail facilities and open space with access considered (Site Area 27.8ha) (resubmission) at Persimmon Homes King Edwin Park Residential Development, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate.

Building of first floor side extension; Alterations to roof of existing single storey front and rear extensions; Application of render to external walls at 165 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DA.

Removal of existing utility room and building of single storey rear extension at 6 Hill Rise Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0AF.

Proposed loft extension and dormers at Russley, 4 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HD.

Replace the existing nets with an new two lane net system at Pannal Cricket Club, Burn Bridge Lane, Burn Bridge HG3 1PF.

Non-material amendment to allow formation of shared access path between approved Plot 1 dwelling and 24 Pannal Green, installation of fence and alterations to fenestration to planning permission 20/03198/RG3 Building of two dwellings, demolition of eight garages and formation of additional parking at garage blocks at 430634 451761 Pannal Green, Pannal.

Proposed loft conversion with gable / rear flat roof dormer window; forming bedroom / ensuite at 45 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LW.

Demolition and building of single storey rear extension. Includes internal alterations at 45 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LW.

Enlargement of existing restaurant premises into adjoining hairdressing salon and creation of opening between at 33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 19/05161/FUL - Building of single storey and dormer extension, formation of basement entrance and alterations to fenestration at 6 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HB.

Loft conversion with rear flat roof dormer (revised scheme) at 15 Castle Close, Killinghall HG3 2DX.

Addition of 500mm trellis fencing to the top of the existing 1900m fence in rear garden at 3 Heather Court, Killinghall HG3 2DA.

Building of garage and store at Pinemoor Caravan Park, Burley Bank Road, Killinghall HG3 2RZ.

Works to Horsechestnut trees within Harrogate Conservation Area. Laterally reduce crowns from building side by one metre. Residents feel the trees are slowly encroaching and taking light and would like to maintain them so the encroachment is held at bay at 1 Sovereign House, Sovereign Park, Harrogate HG1 2SF.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. Felling of one Pine Tree (T1) due to poor health. Felling of one Conifer Tree (T2) due to leaning at 64 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NL.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. Felling of one Copper Beech Tree (T1) at 2 Kingsway, Harrogate HG1 5NQ.

Works to Tree Preservation Order 70/2018 W1 Mixed Deciduous - Fell one Ash (due to reported ash die back) and lateral reduction of 3m to two Sycamore at 1 Quarry Oval, Quarry Lane, Harrogate HG1 3LA.

Fell one Ash (T1) of Tree Preservation Order No. 73/2012. Has ash dieback and is dropping limbs at 7 Rosedale, Pannal HG3 1LB.

KNARESBOROUGH

Installation of automated external defibrillator and cabinet with associated wiring to front wall of Beech Hall's car park at Beech Hall, 62 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EA.

Building of a three bay detached garage at Weir House, Nidd Bank, Knaresborough HG5 9BX.

Building of boundary fence and wall, to include new vehicular access and gates at 2A Bar Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0QG.

Non-material amendment to allow change of brick type from Belgravia Gault Blend to Red Queens Blend to approved Plot 31 to planning permission 18/02469/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale under outline permission Ref 14/03849/OUTMAJ for up to 74 dwellings (as amended by Ref 17/02645/DVCMAJ) at land comprising field at 435533 458250 Beech Grove, Knaresborough.

NIDDERDALE

Alterations to approved garage to allow for the formation of Granny Annex to loft space at Holly Tree House, Bridgehouse Gate, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HQ.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 21/04815/FUL – Demolition of existing dwelling. Building of replacement dwelling (amended plans received March 1, 2022) at The Bungalow, Raikes View, The

Raikes, Wilsill.

Building of glazed single storey glazed link extension between existing dwelling and existing garage. Formation of doorways and alterations to fenestration at Hookstone Garth Farm, Grayston Plain Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HS.

Approval of details reserved by Conditions 3 (external materials) and 4 (stone sample panel) of planning permission 22/03043/FUL - Building of detached outbuilding at Agricultural Workers Dwelling, Pond House Farm, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

RIPON

Conversion of an agricultural building to two dwellings (1 x 191m2 and 1 x 64m2) at Lamb Hill Farm, Masham HG4 4DJ.