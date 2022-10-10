Planning applications received week ending October 7

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Town and Country Planning Act 1990 - Section 257 – Stopping up/Diversion of Footpaths/Bridleways at land comprising field at 431917 456498 Harrogate.

Approval of details required under conditions 15 of planning permission 21/01465/REMMAJ – Reserved Matters Application for the building of 133 dwellings, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered pursuant to outline permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal decision APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) as varied by application 21/02605/DVCMAJ at land comprising field at 431917 456498, Harrogate.

Replacement of existing flat roof covering and replacement of rooftop and exterior wall mounted plant equipment at The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2WH.

Prior notification for change of use of part of the building from Use Class E to one dwelling (Use Class C3) at Knight Frank, 24 Albert Street, Harrogate HG1 1JT.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) and condition 5 (waste storage) of planning permission 19/02871/FUL- Conversion of 1st and 2nd floors to four apartments, with associated amenity areas, cycle store and refuse area, with associated alterations to ground floor access at 28 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PP.

Proposed first floor extension over existing garage. Installation of one pitched roof dormer to front elevation. Extension of flat roof dormer to rear elevation. Alterations to fenestration at 60A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2EU.

Rear and side extension at 6 St Andrews Place, Harrogate HG2 7RW.

Erection of one internally illuminated freestanding LED digital 48-sheet display board at land comprising vehicle display GC Motors, Ripon Road, Harrogate.

Alterations to frenestration and replacement single garage at 18 Almsford Road, Harrogate HG2 8EQ.

Prior notification for the conversion of an agricultural building to one dwellinghouse at Spring Lane Farm, Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate HG3 1NR.

Erection of one free standing illuminated signage totem to car park boundary at Crimple Hall Garden Centre, Leeds Road, Pannal, North Yorkshire HG3 1EW.

Removal of part of rear extension which would have extended the kitchen and study at Dunholme, 11 Stonecrop Avenue, Killinghall HG3 2WS.

Building of three dwellings and garages with landscaping and demolition of two bungalows and outbuildings at 1A Wayside Avenue and 1B Wayside Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8NL.

Building of first floor front extension and rear dormer window at 15 Apley Close, Harrogate HG2 8PS.

Change of use from a travel agents office/shop to a cafe and bar with additional retail space for vinyl records and clothing at 129 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NU.

Building of rear dormer and single storey extension at 49 St Marys Walk, Harrogate HG2 0LS.

Demolition of garage to 57 and single storey lean to coal store to 55. Proposed single storey rear and side extensions with roof lanterns to both properties at 55 West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate HG2 0PU.

Building of single storey rear extension and formation of new roof (raising height, hip to gable extension and front and rear dormer windows) to create additional accommodation. Alterations to fenestration and materials at Stean Croft, 78 Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite, North Yorkshire HG3 2HH.

KNARESBOROUGH

Prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling at Hydale Farm, Market Flat Lane, Scotton HG5 9JA.

NIDD

Conversion of various barns / outbuildings to form two dwellings to include new fenestration, demolition of building and alterations to access (site area 0.49 hectares) at West Syke Green Farm, Barse Beck Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LA.

Demolition of agricultural buildings; Partial demolition and conversion of agricultural building to form dwelling with live/work space; Formation of domestic curtilage; Rescind planning permission 15/03433/FUL at Long Lane

Farm, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

Building of a Summerhouse at Wesley Cottage, 1 The Allotments, Birstwith HG3 2NQ.

Discharge of details under conditions 2 and 3 (land contamination) and 8 (vehicle parking and turning) of prior approval 22/00570/PNG - Prior notification for change of use of agricultural barn to flexible commercial use at Bramley Head Barn, Bramley Head Lane, West End.

Conversion and change of use of public house to form one holiday cottage at The Birch Tree Inn, Lupton Bank, Glasshouses HG3 5EA.

Building of one Timber Holiday Cottage at Rocks Cottage, Brimham Rocks Farm, Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge HG3 4BF.

Proposed replacement rear dormer at The Reddings, Lupton Close, Glasshouses HG3 5QX.

RIPON

Demolition of 1, 3 & 5 Bedern Court and 17 Skellgarths including access steps. Site to then be enclosed by 1.8m high hoarding whilst site investigation can be carried out at 1,3,5 Bedern Court and 17 Skellgarths, Ripon HG4 1PF, HG4 1BS.

Demolition of existing garage and rear lean to extension. Building of single storey side and rear extension at 6 Whitcliffe Avenue, Ripon HG4 2JJ.

Replacement of six windows at 2 Kirkby Road, Ripon HG4 2ET.

Listed Building Consent for the proposed building of first floor and single storey rear extensions with internal alterations at 5 Coltsgate Hill, Ripon HG4 2AB.

Approval of details under condition 23 (passing bays) of 19/01546/AMENDS Nonmaterial amendment for the alteration of conditions 5, 9, 11, 13, 17, 22, 23 and 25 to allow for phased implemention of works of planning permission 14/04872/FULMAJ – Conversion of mill to form three dwellings, conversion of two tannery buildings to form two dwellings with building of single storey link and two storey extension, building of two dwellings, associated parking and clear up of contaminated tannery pond by means of cementitious solidification at High Mill, Thornton Grange To Shaw Mills, Shaw Mills HG3 3HY.