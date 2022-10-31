Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Non-material amendments to planning permission 20/04916/FUL for change of entrance to flats from rear to front and alteration of shop front at 41 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PW.

Change of use of first and second floor of former strip club to form 12 flats at Villa Mercedes, 1 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PY.

Alterations to both the internal arrangements and to the window and door openings 20/00351/DVCON at 28 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PP.

Loft conversion incorporating gable extension and rear dormer at 11 Pannal Ash Grove, Harrogate HG2 0HY.

Change of use of Grade II listed Church to one dwelling, including external works and building of detached workshop at All Saints Church, Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DA.

The application relates to the construction of a new, infill, 3m single storey mono-pitched rear extension with three rooflights at ground floor and also a rear dormer, enabled by construction a side gable, to form a second floor bedroom. All below ridge height - max total increased volume of 48.63 cubic metres. 22m2 outbuilding to have new bi-fold doors and side wall to form garden room – no alterations to the massing at 154 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PF.

Application for approval of details under Condition 18 (adoptable highway details and proposed surface finishes) of 21/01465/REMMAJ Reserved Matters Application for the building of 133 dwellings, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered pursuant to outline permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal decision APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) as varied by application 21/02605/DVCMAJ at land comprising field at 431917 456498 Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small rear extension and a pitched roof at 49 Rydal Road, Harrogate HG1 4SD.

Application for approval of condition 26 (Acoustic Design Statement), condition 30 (Travel Plan v2), condition 31 (Kingsley Road EMES) and condition 32 (Proposed EV Charging Plan) under planning permission 21/05247/DVCMAJ (Variation of condition 6 (pedestrian and cycle access) and condition 18 (construction of initial site access) of Planning Permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal reference APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) – Outline application for residential development, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works, with all matters reserved (149 dwellings indicated) at land comprising field at 431917 456498 Harrogate.

New double garage with two dormers at 4 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HW.

Discharge of details required under condition 3 (community use scheme) of planning permission 22/02511/FUL – Building of 3G pitch with perimeter fencing and removal of three existing tennis courts at Rossett High School, Green Lane, Harrogate HG2 9JP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application for approval of details under Condition 6 (Land Contamination Verification Report) and Condition 12 (Waste Storage Facilities) of planning permission 21/02848/FULMAJ (Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping) at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal.

Change of use of language school to five apartments (Use Class C3) at 8A Royal Parade, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Application for the approval of details of electric vehicle charging and bicycle storage facilities under conditions 4 and 5 of planning permission 21/02615/FUL - Conversion of four flats to two semi detached cottages including rear single storey extension and loft conversion at York Place, Ripon Road, Killinghall HG3 2DF.

KNARESBOROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversion of loft, including hip to gable extension, building of two front dormer extensions, one rear dormer extension, building of single storey extension, first floor balcony and alterations to internal layout and fenestration at Abbey Mount, 39A Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HY.

Demolition of existing single storey kitchen and conservatory building and building of replacement single storey extension at 24 Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough HG5 0DB.

Approval of details required under Condition 5 (materials for balcony), Condition 18 (construction management plan) of Planning Permission 21/00865/FUL - Change of use from workshop and premises (Use Class - A1) to three dwellings (Use Class - C3), formation of terrace balconies and alterations to fenestration at Riverside Works, 4 Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 9AZ.

Prior Notification to change the use of the Old Flax Mill in Knaresborough from use Class E of Schedule 2, to a mixed use for any purpose within that Class and as up to two Flats at The Old Flax Mill, Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough HG5 8AU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loft conversion with front and rear facing dormer extensions at 3 York Garth, Knaresborough HG5 0AL.

Change of use of three bedroom cottage from residential to commercial at Whitestacks House, Havikil Lane, Scotton HG5 9HN.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of existing outbuildings. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension. New detached garage/store at 1 North Gates Cottages, Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith HG3 3ER.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIPON

Removal of 50 per cent of vegetation to western edge of hedgerow and building of 1.83m timber fence to western boundary at Cranleigh, Kingston Avenue, Ripon HG4 1TJ.

Proposed Addition of Section of Public Bridleway over part of Cow Scot Lane. Proposed Reclassification of Bridleway no 38 as a Public Footpath at Stonehaven Ringbeck Road, Kirkby Malzeard HG4 3SL.

Application for approval of details under Condition 14 (Electrical Vehicle Chargerspre-occupation) and Condition 15 (noise mitigation - preoccupation) of planning permission 17/04319/OUTMAJ (Outline application for up to

Advertisement Hide Ad

450 dwellings (40 per cent affordable housing) including demolition of existing structures, planting and landscaping, public open space, sustainable drainage and ancillary works with access considered) at land comprising field at 439839 464979 Boroughbridge.