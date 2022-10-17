Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Installation of replacement signs to include one internal illuminated projecting sign, two sets of sign written letter with external illumination at 47 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PW.

Repainting of exterior signage including removal of two logo sign panels from the canopy, retaining the centre sign panel and repainting the hand painted logo at 36A James Street, Harrogate HG1 1RF.

Approval of details required under condition 4 (Construction Management Plan) of prior notification consent 22/01918/PCBSR – Change of use from offices (Use Class E) to three residential dwellings (Use Class C3) at The Old Court House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Loft conversion over the existing flat (Flat 3) to create a duplex flat (internal staircase) providing a shower room and living space. Installation of conservation type roof lights to side and rear roof slopes. Creation of an access doorway to the flat roof deck on the side (currently an unused area) with glass balustrade to comply with the Building Regulations at Flat 3, 14 Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 2JB.

Replacement of windows and roof lights to front and rear elevation and installation of one roof light and stove flue to front elevation at 6 Cornwall Close, Harrogate HG1 2NY.

Demolition of existing detached garage block and the building of a replacement garage block sited on the existing footprint at Long House, 28 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LH.

Building of a single storey rear extension and additional bay window to the side elevation at 34A Rutland Drive, Harrogate HG1 2NX.

Demolition of conservatory and building of single storey rear extension at 50 Woodlands Avenue, Harrogate HG2 7SJ.

Building of single storey and two storey extensions to rear at 3 St Andrews Avenue, Harrogate HG2 7RN.

Replacement of timber windows and doors to upvc heritage flush casement windows and upvc timber alternative at Castlewood, 3B St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LN.

Conversion of workshop to dwelling including reinstatement of fenestration and provision of a parking space at rear of 30 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Amendments to previously approved application Ref 21/01959/FUL to include alteration of porch design, increase parapet wall above garage, omit two proposed dormers from front elevation, change part pitched/part flat roof to single storey extension to flat roof at Almsmead, 4 Fulwith Road, Harrogate HG2 8HL.

New plant equipment on the roof of the store at Oatlands Retail Park, Unit 1 Beech Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8DS.

Four replacement high-level Flex Face (Backlit Illuminated) fascia signs on the 'turret' at the northwestern corner of the foodstore building. One replacement acrylic face (backlit illuminated) light box sign of the front elevation of the store (elevation D) at Oatlands Retail Park, Unit 1 Beech Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8DS.

Building of a single-storey extension to the rear of the property. Part two storey extension to the rear of the property. Convert the rear half of the existing garage. (Revised Scheme) at 3 Mallinson Oval, Harrogate HG2 9HH.

Prior notification for the conversion of agricultural buildings to two dwellinghouses (C3 use) at Spring Lane Farm, Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate HG3 1NR.

Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) to alter scheme of planning permission 20/05099/FUL – Demolition of existing flat roof garage, building of single storey rear and side extensions, formation of a timber framed carport and raised terrace and alterations to the existing internal layout at 7 Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge HG3 1LR.

KNARESBOROUGH

Proposed ground floor extension to the rear of the property, comprising of bedroom and en-suite at 71 Charlton Drive, Knaresborough HG5 0DW.

Approval of details under Condition 2 (materials), 3 (materials), 5 (Construction Traffic Managemant Plan) and 8 (CC4) of 22/01255/DVCMAJ. Variation of condition 2 of 17/05491/REMMAJ (Reserved matters application (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 600 dwelling houses) to allow substitution of house types and construction materials on 48 plots and substituting of construction materials on 38 plots and repositioning of houses within the residential phase west parcel of land at Manse Farm, Knaresborough. Amended Plans Received at Phase 4 Bovis HTs Residential Development, Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Orangery to the rear of the dwelling at 29 Kingfisher Road, Knaresborough HG5 0GD.

NIDDERDALE

Building of a steel portal frame building for the storage of hay, straw and agricultural machinery. Sited next to existing agricultural buildings that comprise the main farm yard at Inglehurst Farm, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe HG3 2LW.

Dacre public footpath 15.29160 Diversion Order 2022 at Parlour Barn Cattery And Kennels, Parlour Barn, Dacre HG3 4AW.

Building of an ancillary woodland management building/workshop at Nanny Knowles Wood North Of Track, Bewerley.

Prior notification for conversion of agricultural building to form one dwelling at JH And J Ryder, Central House Farm, Hampsthwaite HG3 1SQ.

RIPON

Building of garage extension to side with habitable space above, alterations to eaves height to existing side element, erection of two storey and single storey rear extensions with first floor terrace, installation of solar

panels replacement front porch and alterations to fenestration at Springfield House, Littlethorpe Road, Ripon HG4 1TZ.

Building of new detached garden room at 26 College Road, Ripon HG4 2HA.

Adjoining of two domestic properties, Cherry Tree Farm and Caygill Cottage to include internal and external alterations at Cherry Tree Cottage, Westerns Lane, Markington HG3 3PB.

