Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Retrospective change of use for one apartment (Use Class C3) to form short-term holiday accommodation at Apartment 17 Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2HR.

Replacement of single glazed windows to double glazed windows (standard 22mm glazed unit) with astragal glazing bars and replacement stone mullions due to subsidence at 1 Royal Stables, Woodfield Drive, Harrogate HG1 4LR.

Single Storey rear extension and associated alteration to rear terrace area at 20 Hollins Road, Harrogate HG1 2JF.

Installation of a 12 Panel Solar PV System to the rear roof of listed asset at Crescent Lodge, 20 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SA.

Non material amendment of planning application 22/02267/FUL for the widening of the extension by 400mm, eaves lowered, roof pitch lowered, side windows adjusted and two roof lights added to the side at Kenilworth Lodge, 3 Kent Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2ES.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 22/02000/FUL - Building of two storey rear extension (inc basement), rear raised terrace area, replacement garage with room over and replacement front porch extension at Bridgecroft, 70A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

Approval of details required under conditions 15 (Noise Management Scheme), 23 (Verification report) and 37 (Details of air source heat pumps) of planning permission 21/05444/DVCMAJ – Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of Planning Permission 20/05221/FULMAJ – Demolition of existing buildings and building of a new Lidl food store (Use Class E) with associated car parking and landscaping at Lidl, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate HG2 7LU.

Installation of temporary marquee containing a refreshment bar at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Building of replacement terrace with spectator facilities and associated works, installation of seating to existing terraces and demolition of 1919 venue at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Change of use of lower ground floor of a dwelling to self-contained basement flat at 34 Dragon Parade, Harrogate HG1 5DA.

Installation of two padel courts with architectural canopies and LED lighting at Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre, Claro Park, Harrogate HG1 4BB.

Internally illuminated double sided EV point price clock at site of 112 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AB.

Building of two, two storey dwellings attached to existing flat block; alterations to access and car parking arrangements at 1 Granby Road, Harrogate.

Single storey rear extension. Front facing dormer extension at 35 Wainfleet Road, Harrogate HG1 3ED.

Relocation of existing wall and building of 2m high brick wall to property boundary at 8 Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9EY.

Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed development comprising of demolition of existing rear conservatory and building of single storey rear extension at 1 Heather Way, Harrogate HG3 2SH.

Installation of garden room to be used for both private and business use. (Revised scheme) at 11 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HX.

Felling of one Horse Chestnut tree within Group 1 of Tree Preservation Order 14/2012 at 24 Sovereign Park, Harrogate HG1 2SJ.

Building of two storey side extension. (Revised scheme) at 50 Crimple Meadows, Pannal HG3 1EN.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of one dwelling and detached garage to the rear of 32 Manor Road (site area 0.1ha) at 32 Manor Road, Knaresborough HG5 0BN.

Building of 2m wooden fence to side of rear garden adjacent to Eastfield at 2 Cragdale Rise, Knaresborough HG5 0DU.

Discharge of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 21/01180/FULMAJ - Building of replacement dwelling with associated hard and soft landscaping, gates and fence and demolition of existing dwelling at Slingsby Lodge, Scriven HG5 9DZ.

NIDDERDALE

Replacement of previously approved outbuilding (20/02761/FUL) with garage at Layfields Barn, Grange Farm, Dacre.

Works to grounds of Existing Listed Hall (retrospective) at Grassfield Hall, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HL.

Single storey front extension and reroofing roof with slate tiles at 4 Foster Beck Lodge, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HL.

RIPON

Removal of external signage/cashpoint, branch closure including the removal of all internal fixtures and fittings at 37 Market Place, Ripon HG4 1DG.

Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed changes to the roof including a new flat roof dormer and installation of roof lights at 46 Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon HG4 2QF.

Installation of flue for new gas boiler at Flat 1, 1 Low Skellgate, Ripon HG4 1BE.

Approval of validation report regarding contaminated land remediation under condition 12 of planning permission 19/01859/DVCMAJ at Cathedral View, Site Office, North Road, Ripon HG4 1JP.

Formation of new vehicular access from Kirkby Moor Road with installation of hardstanding and fence to form driveway at High Pastures, Laverton Road, Kirkby Malzeard HG4 3QL.

Construction of a steel portal frame building over an existing silage clamp for agricultural purposes at Hedge Nook Farm, Kirkby Moor Road, Kirkby Malzeard HG4 3QR.

Demolition of existing door overhang to front door and installation of porch, building of single storey side and rear extension with roof lantern and installation of door to side elevation at 31 Wren Drive, Boroughbridge YO51 9GP.

Crown lift to 3m. Lateral reduction of up to 1.5m on property side and branches growing into neighbouring tree of one Oak tree (T1) within G3 of Tree Preservation Order 21/1990 at 37 St James Meadow, Boroughbridge YO51 9NW.