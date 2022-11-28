Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Change of use from food and drink (Class E) to residential (Class C3) at Kwun Wah Chinese Restaurant, 5 Strawberry Dale, Harrogate HG1 5EF.

Display of two digital 75 inch LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit at footpath outside HSBC, Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RN.

Installation of a proposed replacement BT street hub and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at Multiyork, 59 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TT.

Two digital 75 inch LCD display screen, one on each side of the Street Hub unit at Multiyork, 59 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TT.

Two digital 75 inch LCD display screen, one on each side of the Street Hub unit at footpath outside Smiggle, 8 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RX.

Installation of a proposed replacement BT Street Hub and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at footpath outside Smiggle, 8 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RX.

Removal of existing BT phone box. Installation of a BT Street Hub on footpath along Oxford Road outside M&S and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at footpath outside Marks and Spencers Foodhall, Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1RX.

Repaint existing shopfront at 1A James Street, Harrogate HG1 1QS.

Alteration to existing shop front providing separate access for shop and flats at 41 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PW.

Repainting of shopfront at 36A James Street, Harrogate HG1 1RF.

Prior notification for the change of use of the first, second and third floor offices (class E – commercial, business and service) to two residential flats (class C3 – residential) at first, second and third floor offices Mercer House, 33 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SA.

Removal of conservatory and building of single storey rear extension at Stoney Lea, 13 Spring Grove, Harrogate HG1 2HS.

Provision of shed and fencing to rear and associated works (retrospective) at 2-3 Coppice Gate, Harrogate HG1 2DR.

Demolition of existing dwelling and car port and building of a two-storey replacement dwelling with integrated garage at 8A Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

Variation of conditions 2 (drawings) to increase crossing width across the Stray and gates, of planning consent 21/05013/FUL - Formation of new access/egress with gates and alteration to rear loading stand with associated works. Condition Number(s): 2 at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Outline application for residential development with all matters reserved and existing building demolished at Arville Works, Prospect Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7PB.

Application for the approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of full planning permission 21/03911/FUL (The building of two new plant rooms on existing building rooftops. The function of the plant-rooms is to house upgraded ventilation equipment to facilitate upgrades to the below theatres and wards) at Harrogate District Hospital, Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7SX.

Construction of bridge over watercourse at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and building of one dwelling, including access and boundary treatments at Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RF.

Building of a temporary steel framed, canvas covered dry valet bay at Mercedes-Benz, Leeds Road, Pannal HG3 1EP.

Application for approval of details under Condition 28 (solar panels), Condition 29 (air source heat pump) and Condition 31 (bird and bat box) of Planning Permission reference 21/02848/FULMAJ (Building of eight commercial units (UseClass E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping) at site off Pannal Business Park, Thirkill Drive, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Display of two digital 75 inch LCD display screen, one on each side of the Street Hub unit at footpath outside Starbeck Post Office (51) High Street, Harrogate HG1 4PZ.

Single storey, part side and part rear wrap around extension. Repositioning of wall to rear garden at 22 Millfield Glade, Harrogate HG2 7EB.

Demolition of existing single storey rear extension. Proposed single storey rear extension. Proposed single storey garage. Proposed entrance gates, associated front and side wall alterations, landscaping and decking area to front and rear at 31 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate HG2 8JG.

Building of hip to gable roof extension and extended rear dormer at Moree, 13 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate HG2 8NQ.

Roof changed from slate roof with velux to glazed roof. Doors changed from crittal style upvc / aluminium frame at 16 Treesdale Road, Harrogate HG2 0LX.

Conversion of existing garage into office space (Use Class E) and building of double garage, carport and parking area on land to the rear of garden at Norwood House, 90 Ripon Road, Killinghall HG3 2DH.

Full planning application for nine residential dwellings with car parking and associated works at land to the north of Skipton Road, Killinghall.

Non-Material Amendment for the substitution of plans under Condition 2 of 22/02595/DVCMAJ to allow the inclusion of an infill panel to the rear canopy ( Site D) at land comprising field at 426471 455726 Burley Bank Road, Killinghall.

Building of four commercial buildings (Use Class E, B2 and B8) with associated parking at Manor Farm, Crag Lane, Killinghall HG3 2BD.

Partial conversion of loft to provide habitable accommodation. Proposed dormer window to north elevation and two roof lights to north and south elevations. Proposed porch to north elevation. Proposed pergola over existing patio to south elevation at 6 Glebe Court, Killinghall HG3 2DQ.

Remodelling of existing dwelling to include the partial demolition of the existing dwelling and building of a single-storey side extension and twostorey extensions to the front and side. Alterations to external materials, roof

and fenestration. Reorientation of plot, due to adjacent developments at Rowan Garth, Ripon Road, Killinghall HG3 2DH.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at Appledorn, Lands Lane, Knaresborough HG5 9DE.

