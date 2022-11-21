Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of first floor extension (Revised Scheme) at 15 Redhill Road, Harrogate HG1 3JQ.

Listed building consent for works to the first, second and third floors to include; the insertion of rooflights, enlargement of window, the partial demolition of the projection on the rear elevation and internal alterations at Mercer House, 33 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SA.

Conversion of first and second floors from Class E (commercial) to C3 (dwellinghouses) with access corridor on ground floor and fenestration alterations at 24 Albert Street, Harrogate HG1 1JT.

Retrospective application for an external wall-mounted retractable canopy over the entrance door at Nidderdale House, The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1NS.

One Internally illuminated halo effect fascia sign. One non illuminated logo. One externally illuminated timber projecting sign at 1A James Street, Harrogate HG1 1QS.

Replacement of timber windows and doors with UPVC at 21 Franklin Road, Harrogate HG1 5ED.

Display of two digital LCD display screens to either side of the BT Street Hub unit at footpath outside Marks and Spencers Foodhall, Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1RX.

Outline application (all matters reserved) for the building of one single storey dwelling with a room in the roof at 22 Coppice Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2DL.

Proposed garage rear extension, new metal standing seam cladding to the garage roof and walls. Replacement house side window with mullion removed. Replacement front drive gates at Harrowby House, Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NB.

Adjustment of roof structure to form loft extension to include the extrusion of the natural ridge line of the hipped rear elevation, of the host dwelling, backwards to a rear glazed gable. (Revised Scheme) at 40 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2PP.

Fabric banner, doublesided sign within an aluminium frame and supported by an oak post and aluminium stay at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Reduction of wall height at Street Record, Bower Street, Harrogate.

Intention to install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus at 57 Hookstone Oval, Harrogate HG2 8QE.

To install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus at 17 Sherwood Drive, Harrogate HG2 7HE.

Proposed second floor extension to the front of the house at 130 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PF.

Removal of the existing garage. Construction of a single storey side / rear extension at The Firs, 34 Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate HG2 9JS.

Proposed ground floor infill extension and garage conversion on First Floor at Broadway Cottage, 127 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9JL.

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of replacement conservatory in same location at 33 Rossett Drive, Harrogate HG2 9NS.

Certificate of Lawfulness for dwellinghouse with private gardens and with vehicular access off Fall Lane at The Chalet, Hillfoot Manor, Hill Foot Lane,Pannal HG3 1NX.

Application for approval of details under Condition 11 (External Lighting Information), Condition 12 (Remediation Strategy), Condition 15 - (Vehicle Incursion Information), Condition 17 (Drainage Strategy Information) and Condition 20 (External Material Information) of planning permission reference 22/00197/FULMAJ (Full Planning Application for the byuilding of two Commercial Buildings (Use Class E(G)) to Form Six Units and Four Units Respectively with Associated Parking and Landscaping) at land comprising development at 430762 451387 Thirkill Drive, Pannal.

Building of single storey rear extension at 3 Westminster Gate, Burn Bridge HG3 1LU.

KNARESBOROUGH

Non-material amendment to 21/04712/FUL (construction of building to accommodate two commercial/business units) to amend the Dual Pitch roof to a Mono Pitch roof at Mylockup, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0SP.

Demolition of an existing garage and building of a side and rear extension with associated landscaping at 12 Princess Drive, Knaresborough HG5 0AG.

Approval of details under condition 8 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) and Condition 9 (Remediation) of planning permission 21/02763/FULMAJ Building of 64 residential dwellings and associated works at site of

Trelleborg, Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough.

NIDDERDALE

Extension of rear basement and rear ground floor and building of two rear dormers (retrospective) at Coachmans Cottage, New Road, High Birstwith HG3 2JF.

Building of ground mounted Solar PV panels at Heyshaw Farm, Heyshaw Road, Heyshaw HG3 4HD.

Building of ground mounted solar panels at Redshaw Hall, West End Lane, West End HG3 4BB.

Non material amendment of Planning Permission 22/02372/FUL to specify the render colour at 5 Nidd View, Lofthouse HG3 5SB.

Proposed dormer, raised deck area, patio doors and juliet balcony to rear. New first floor window on side elevation. Includes internal alterations at 8 Bishop Garth, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LL.

Informal consultation on Claimed Bridleway from Glasshouses to Dacre Banks, Bewerley and Dacre Parishes at Harewell House Farm, Harewell Lane, Dacre Banks HG3 4HQ.

RIPON

Lay up a third standard in St Peter's chapel in the cathedral Permission for the first two - 11/04305/LBX at Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon HG4 1QT.

Conversion of loft to form habitable accommodation. Building of three pitched dormers to north elevation. Installation of three roof lights to south elevation. Raising of the roof height. (Revised Scheme) at The Manse, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard HG4 3RS.

Installation of solar PV array to visitor centre at Fountains Abbey Visitors Centre, Swanley Grange, Fountains HG4 3DZ.