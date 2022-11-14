Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Formation of enclosed decked seating area wall to the front boundary at 21 Cheltenham Crescent and building of pergola to provide shelter for outdoor seating at 21 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DH.

Building of one dwellinghouse. Revised Scheme at 7 Laburnum Grove, Harrogate.

Approval of detail required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 22/02728/FUL and listed building consent 22/02729/LB: Proposed hard and soft landscaping scheme to rear including; building of garden boundary walls and gates; raised terrace, paving, external lighting and built-in seating/planters; realignment and resurfacing of driveway and installation of vehicular access gate; timber refuse storage; installation of replacement fence and gates on western boundary at 1 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AE.

Removal of Condition 5 of application 95/01647/COU: 'The basement area shall be used as common room facilities for occupiers of the bedsits and shall not be used as bedroom or independent living accommodation' at 19 Bower Road, Harrogate HG1 1BE.

Prior notification for the change of use of building (use class E) to 11 dwellinghouses (use class C3). Revised Scheme at Post Office, 11 Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1AA.

Conversion of rear annexe to domestic garage. Involves partial demolition of annex and replacement with fully glazed link. Includes internal alterations. Hard landscaping and fencing/gate to the rear at 88 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JX.

Demolition of existing rear access stair and canopy. Construction of new rear basement/ground floor extension and access stairs to side (revised scheme) at 85 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HP.

Demolition of existing and building of new single storey side extension. Alterations to rear land levels with alterations to boundary wall and terrace. Building of greenhouse. Rerender dwelling at 16B Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LL.

Building of rear single and double storey extension. Building of front single and double storey extension. Alterations to fenestrations, render and access gate. Installation of PV Panels at Woodstocks, 98 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NG.

Conversion and extension of existing garage with single storey side and rear extension at 51 Wedderburn Road, Harrogate HG2 7QQ.

Demolition of garage, building of single storey rear extension and installation of hardstanding. Alterations to fenestration and front elevation with addition of render (revised scheme) at 4 Stokelake Road, Harrogate HG1 5NH.

Listed Building Application for the conversion of part of the existing garage and full conversion of store, with first floor extension over both, to create one self contained dwellinghouse; enlargement of studio annexe with existing garage to be retained for the use of the existing dwellinghouse (30 Park Parade) and alterations to fenestrations at 30 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Application for approval of details under Condition 11 of planning permission ref 21/03057/DVCMAJ (Variation of conditions 1 (approved plans), 2 (external roof and wall details), 3 (landscaping), 7 (highway improvements), 17 (Screening) and removal of condition 18 (green wall) to allow internal and external alterations to the buildings, changes to landscaped site layout and removal of green wall permission 19/05194/DVCMAJ, which was granted planning permission in February 2022 at Harcourt Gardens Care Home, 6 Harcourt Road, Harrogate HG1 5NL.

Proposed garage conversion, porch infill and first floor side extension at 18 Hookstone Grange Way, Harrogate HG2 7BW.

Application for approval of details reserved under condition 16 (Kingsley Footway) of planning permission 21/01465/REMMAJ - Reserved Matters Application for the building of 133 dwellings, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered pursuant to outline permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal decision APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) as varied by application at land comprising field at 431917 456498, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Construction of garden studio as replacement of shed at 3 Stray Road, Harrogate HG2 8AR.

Demolition of garage and building of single storey front, side and rear wrap-around extension. Building of front porch and Installation of entrance gate. External alterations including replacement windows at 5 Wayside

Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8NJ.

Building of single storey wraparound extension on north west elevation, single storey wraparound extension on south west elevation and erection of first floor dormer window to northeast elevation at 24 Pannal Avenue, Pannal HG3 1JR.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition and replacement of existing rear extension with new single storey extension at The Vineries, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LT.

NIDDERDALE

Listed building application for conversion and extension of Mill Building to form nine residential units including removal / relocation of machinery, ladders and glazed screen, insertion of staircases and mezzanine floor, and new and replacement doors and windows at Darley Mill, Darley Carr, Darley HG3 2QQ.

Demolition of existing bungalow. Construction of a terrace of three houses at Greenlea, Greenwood Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LR.

Building of single storey side extension. Demolition of two extensions. Formation of new window on west elevation. Includes internal alterations and integration of annexe to host dwelling at Bents Farm, Red Brae Bank to

Bents Farm, Bewerley HG3 5JE.

RIPON

Demolition of existing outbuilding to rear and building of single storey rear extension 37 Holmefield Road, Ripon HG4 1RU.

Building of single storey extension to rear with two rooflights. Building of one timber fence to front elevation and installation of new vehicular access to front of property with new parking area to existing garden at 54 Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon HG4 2QF.

Form a new opening in between 30 and 30A Market Place West, Ripon at first floor level at 30 Market Place, Ripon HG4 1BN.

Building of one dwelling at land between Maple Creek, Morton Row and The Methodist Chapel, Masham.

