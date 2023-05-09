Planning applications across the district.

​HARROGATE

Building of a rear dormer and hip to gable extension at 21 St Johns Road, Harrogate HG1 3AF.

Demolish the existing conservatory. Rear single storey extension to include linking and converting the existing garage with new roof at 54 St Johns Drive, Harrogate HG1 3AG.

Change of use of redundant hostel to six self contained apartments, installation of replacement windows from timber to uPVC and removal of existing rear extension at Cavendish House, 23 Robert Street, Harrogate HG1 1HP.

Change of use from office to care accommodation with support facility and building of extensions at 7 - 9 Haywra Street, Harrogate HG1 5BJ.

Double storey front extension, single storey wrap around extension and loft conversion with rear dormer. New render and fenestration alterations to existing house proposed at 28 Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate HG2 8PX.

Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed dining room extension to rear together with toilet/utility at 33 Eleanor Road, Harrogate HG2 7AH.

Permanent permission for existing structure previously granted semi permanent permission under application ref. 20/03483/FUL at 61 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL.

Demolition of the existing building and the building of three residential dwellings at former builders merchants /Franklyn Metal Works, North of 4 Strawberry Dale Square, Harrogate HG1 5EB.

Formation of dormer window to rear slope (revised scheme) at 49 St Marys Walk, Harrogate HG2 0LS.

Reserved matters application for building of three dwellings with access, appearance, layout and scale considered at Willow Bank, Otley Road, Killinghall HG3 2AP.

KNARESBOROUGH

Application for approval of details required under Condition 25 (Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy) of planning permission 21/02251/FULMAJ (Development of Retirement Apartments with care (Use Class C2) including the demolition of existing buildings, formation of new vehicular access, parking, retaining structures, hardstanding, sewer diversion, erection of substation, refuse and maintenance stores, with associated works to trees, landscaping, formation of communal facilities and amenity space) at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8LH.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign and lettering, one non illuminated double sided hanging sign, brass plaque and window vinyl to shop front at 11A Castlegate, Knaresborough HG5 8AR.

Approval of details under Condition no 5 (Bat Brick) of Planning Permission 18/03687/FUL - Demolition of existing dormer bungalow; Building of four dwellinghouses; Formation of access and parking; Alterations to boundary wall and landscaping at site of 1 Tentergate Road, Knaresborough HG5 9BG.

Installation of a mobile home which will be used as a residential Annex. The mobile home will be sited within the domestic curtilage pertaining to the property and will be located in the back garden at 61 Grimbald Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire HG5 8HD.

Demolition of the existing property and replace with a town house. Level the land to the rear and build nine apartments with bike stores and bin stores at 13 Stockwell Road, Knaresborough HG5 0JY.

Felling and removal of one Silver Birch Tree and one Apple Tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area at Newton House Hotel, 5 - 7 York Place, Knaresborough HG5 0AD.

Crown reduction of hedge down to 3m within Knaresborough Conservation Area at 25 Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 8DE.

Application for a Non Material Amendment to alter details of a car port materials and addition of a door, and boundary wall in between plots 1 and 2, in relation to planning consent 21/05441/FUL - Demolition of existing dormer bungalow and erection of four detached dwellings (1x 2 bed, 2 x 3 bed and 1 x 4 bed), with detached double garage to plot 1 and car port to plot 2. Plots 3 and 4 to be served by integral garages at West Winds, New Road, Scotton, North Yorkshire.

NIDDERDALE

Re-roofing former barn walls to form part of dwelling and alteration to existing access point at Bruce Cottage, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5PG.

Approval of details under conditions 3 (walling and roofing materials), 7 (construction management plan), 14 (retaining structures and boundary treatments) and 15 (electric vehicle charging facilities) of planning permission 22/00629/FUL (Building of one dwelling (revised scheme)) at Kiln Hill Cottage, Blazefield Bank, Blazefield, North Yorkshire.

The proposed development of a new telecommunications base station, comprises of the installation of a 25m lightweight lattice mast with three radio antennas, three transmission dishes, radio equipment housing, solar array comprising of four solar panels and two ground-based cabinets along with ancillary development including access track at Scar House Reservoir, Lofthouse, North Yorkshire.

RIPON

Approval of details required under conditions 8 (waste storage) and 14 (electric vehicle charging) of planning permission 22/01944/DVCMAJ (Variation of Condition 18 (delivery hours and working hours) of planning permission 20/04789/FULMAJ to change permitted delivery and working hours to between 07:30 to 18:00 hours Monday to Friday and between 07:30 to 13:00 hours on Saturdays) at Industrial Units Blocks A-B-C-D, Charter Road, Ripon HG4 1AJ.

Application to vary condition Condition 2 (approved drawings) of listed building consent 09/01988/LB - Listed Building application for conversion of three flats to form eight flats internal alterations to include removal of walls and doors and external alterations to include removal, replacement and installation of windows and erection of cycle store and bin store at Bondgate House, 44 Bondgate, Ripon HG4 1QE.

Conversion of vacant garage / store with building of first floor extension and side carport with first floor extension over to form one two storey detached dwelling at garage at Fishers Court, High Skellgate, Ripon, North

Yorkshire HB4 1BB.

Conversion and extension of stables to form dwellinghouse at St Johns House, Sharow Lane, Sharow HG4 5BN.

