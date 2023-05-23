Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Demolish an existing garage. Replace this with a single storey side extension. Amend/increase the width of the front gable. Replace existing porch structure with a new open sided porch at 93 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LT.

Building of side extension garage with terrace above and alterations to fenestration at 13 Sussex Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2NZ.

Building of single storey side extension to north elevation at 100 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NG.

Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) and condition 3 (Matching materials) to allow application of off-white render to existing and new external walls of planning permission 23/00218/FUL - Loft conversion with first floor rear extension, two front dormer extensions & alterations to fenestration at 54 Wedderburn Road, Harrogate HG2 7QQ.

Siting of one pizza and ice cream servery barn; one Tipi; one converted horse box bar to form a refreshment bar (Use Class Sui Generis); Change of use of horse trailer cafe (Class E) to cafe & small events venue (Class E and Sui Generis). Associated siting of one portaloo & 10 x picnic tables at Birk Crag House, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QA.

Non-Material Amendment application for the addition of a garden room in the rear garden of plot 41 at Granby Farm Cottage, Granby Road, Harrogate HG1 4ST.

Proposed rear extension with internal alterations and raised decking at 9 Laverton Gardens, Harrogate HG3 2XR.

Conversion of garage to guest/granny annex at Ash View Farm, 5 Ash View, Harrogate HG2 9LY.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 21/02357/FUL – Demolition of garage and existing rear extension, erection of single storey wrap-around extension to side and rear and single storey extension of porch to front at 24 St Catherines Road, Harrogate HG2 8JZ.

Demolition of garage and erection of single storey wrap around extension and alterations to materials and fenestrations at 38 St Helens Road, Harrogate HG2 8LD.

Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed development including a single storey side extension, roof alterations including loft conversion, hip-to-gable roof extension, rooflights and two rear dormer windows, and porch extension at 11 Plompton Drive, Harrogate HG2 7DS.

First floor rear extension and internal alterations to existing hotel at Scotia House, 66 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JR.

Retrospective application for rear extension utilising an aluminium frame with glazing and retractable blinds at Scotia House, 66 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JR.

Planning permission for a tattoo studio. First floor above Bluebeards Barbershop 13 Commercial Street, Harrogate. No changes to the exterior of the building at Blue Gents 13 - 13A Commercial Street, Harrogate HG1 1UB.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of 19/03508/FULMAJ to allow changes to internal layouts and external appearance and a new ground floor coffee shop to replaced 'mothballed' stairs at Bodycare, 27 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RW.

Works to 90/00023/TPORDR – Lateral reduction of two Horse chestnut on garden side of canopy from 14m to 12m in diameter at 11 Leadhall Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9NG.

KNARESBOROUGH

Approval of details under condition 5 of permission 22/01750/LB - Listed building application for the erection of rear extension, portico entrance, accessible ramp, pergolas, retaining wall and keg store, replacement of roof coverings, repairs to brickwork, formation of footpath and parking, installation of extract flue, ventilation, external lighting, rainwater goods, signage and condenser units, demolition of shed and garage with associated hard and soft landscaping works and internal alterations to include installation and removal of walls, doors and windows and staircase at Dower House Hotel, Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AL.

NIDDERDALE

Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to replace the existing Amptec electric boilers which currently heat the ground floor at Yates House, Padside, North Yorkshire HG3 4AN.

Demolition of extensions, internal and external alterations to main house at Grassfield Hall, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HL.

Part retrospective application for cascades and pond to west of Stillwater, Eagle Hall Woods at Nanny Knowles Wood, North Of Track, Bewerley, North Yorkshire.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 19/02791/FUL Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey extension, with alterations to cladding and fenestration at 14-16 Hartwith Green, Summerbridge, North Yorkshire HG3 4HX.

Placement of 20 ground mounted solar PV panels (retrospective application) at Hew Green Farmhouse, High Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2JL.

Building of new garage with ancillary accommodation over. New Juliette balcony to existing house at Knowle House, Back Road, High Birstwith HG3 2JG.

RIPON

Application for approval of details relating to condition 3 (materials) and condition 10 (electric vehicle charging) of planning approval 20/01051/RG3 - Demolition of existing garage blocks and construction of three terraced houses at site of garage blocks, Russell Dixon Square, Holmefield Road, Ripon HG4 1RU.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.35 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.3 metres at 57 South Grange Road, Ripon HG4 2PA.

Rear and side elevation to be rendered at Cross Keys Inn, High Street, Markington HG3 3NR.

Formation of new vehicular access from Kirkby Moor Road with installation of hardstanding and fence to form driveway (Revised) at High Pastures, Laverton Road, Kirkby Malzeard, North Yorkshire HG4 3QL.