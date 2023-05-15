Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

​Extension to first floor with alteration to roof and dormer windows (resubmission) at 15 Sandhill Way, Harrogate HG1 4JN.

Single storey rear extension at Nereide, 40 Hill Top Walk, Harrogate HG1 3BT.

Prior notification of the installation of solar PV system under 1MW, installed on the roof at David Lloyd Harrogate, Oakdale Place, Harrogate HG1 2LA.

Certificate of Lawful Development for Solar panels on front elevation of roof at 28 Rutland Drive, Harrogate HG1 2NS.

Retrospective change of use for one apartment (Use Class C3) to form short-term holiday accommodation at Apartment 31 Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2HR.

Single-storey extension to existing garage at 30 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2ER.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 13 (Air Source Heat Pump) of planning permission 21/01465/REMMAJ (Reserved Matters Application for the erection of 133 dwellings, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered pursuant to outline permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal decision APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) as varied by application 21/02605/DVCMAJ) at land comprising field at 431917 456498 Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 4FN.

Erection of substation and meter kiosk at Royal Horticultural Society Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (management of invasive species) of permission 22/02594/DVCMAJ (Application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval: 19/00595/FULMAJ- Change of Use from pub (Use class A4) to cafe (Use class A3) and activity centre (Sui generis) in connection with RHS Garden Harlow Carr) Works to include: demolition of extensions, partitions, boundary wall and low wall; erection of three single storey extensions and boundary wall; reduction of floor levels; widening of entrance; removal of fire escape; installation of replacement doors, windows and fanlights; alterations to fenestration; formation and restoration of hard and soft landscaping at The Harrogate Arms, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Building of single storey extensions to sides and rear, alterations to roof including installation of two dormer windows to front and rear, erection of bay windows to front. formation of living accommodation within roofspace and alterations to fenestration. (Revised Retrospective Scheme) at 67 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DW.

Demolition of existing garage and building of detached garage and associated groundworks at Westella, Park Drive, Harrogate HG2 9AY.

Two storey rear extension including demolition of conservatory at 10 Robinson Drive, Harrogate HG2 9DJ.

Change of use from offices (Use Class E) to four bedsits (Use Class C3) at 42 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1TX.

Approval of details of condition 6 (materials) to planning consent 23/00313/FUL - Change of use of former RAF association club into four flats and demolition of the ground floor toilet block, removal of external stairs, alterations to boundary treatment, alterations to fenestration at R A F A, 6 East Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5LT.

Demolition of conservatory and building of single storey rear extension, conversion of existing extension to form garage at 27 Kingsley Drive, Harrogate HG1 4TJ.

Two storey side extension including demolition of existing single storey side extension at 85 Hookstone Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8EP.

Building of replacement dwelling and removal of existing bungalow at 10 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate HG2 9LJ.

Building of rear extension with bifold doors at 12 St Clements Road, Harrogate HG2 8LU.

Prior Notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend eight metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.9 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.5 metres at 11 Plompton Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7DS.

Single storey front side and rear extension at 31 Yewdale Road, Harrogate HG2 8NE.

Demolition of existing garage and garden store. Building of two storey extension. Front porch extension. Partial demolition and repair of unsafe boundary wall at 13 Christ Church Oval, Harrogate HG1 5AJ.

Building of two storey side extension and alterations to fenestration at 6 Heywood Road, Harrogate HG2 0LU.

Ground floor front extention to kitchen at 1 Hallow Cottage and 2 Crimple Cottage, Crimple Lane, Harrogate HG3 1DG.

Replacing the existing sliding sash Georgian style windows on the rear elevation which are a mix of modern timber and upvc windows (all coloured white) to new 'accoya' timber windows of a unified Victorian style at 6A Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2 0EW.

Discharge of Condition 7 (mechanical extract ventilation system), condition 9 (precautions to be taken to prevent the deposit of mud, grit and dirt on public highways) and condition 25 (details of proposed obscure glazed screens to the roof top terraces of the Swan Road (western end)) of 21/01336/FULMAJ - Change of use of former Council Headquarters to Class E (commercial, business and service) use comprising offices and restaurant / bar with ancillary residential and gym use and erection of a two storey roof-top extension. 6404_Crescent Gardens_ P30 Proposed Elevations - Raised Balustrade (elevations and photograph of balustrade obscured glazing) 6404_Crescent Gardens_ P31 Proposed Site Plan - Raised Balustrade (site plan showing areas of balustrade obscured glazing) at Former Council Offices, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/00652/FUL to allow for Installation of Velux roof lights to front and rear roof pitch at 2 Truro Road, Harrogate HG3 2TD.