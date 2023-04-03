Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Two storey side extension at 10 Knox Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3HY.

Change of use from ground floor shop into one dwellinghouse, develop existing public footpath into a front garden up to boundary line, demolish rear extension and rebuild to complying standard at Aladdins Cave, 110 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate HG1 4HW.

Prior notification for the installation of 13.6kW solar panel array to the roof of Coppice Valley County Primary School, Knapping Hill, Harrogate HG1 2DN.

Building of single storey rear and side extension with flat roof. Alteration of levels to create new patio at the rear and east side of house. Installation of one attic window to front elevation. Installation of one dormer and two rooflight to east elevation. Installation of three rooflights to west elevation. Installation of double doors to existing garage at 5 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

Proposed replacement of two decayed wood windows with new wood windows at Flat 2, 27 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EZ.

Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/02446/FUL - Building of single storey extension and single storey garage extension to rear at 72 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EZ.

Building of terrace and merchandise kiosk at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Single storey rear extension, replacement fenestrations, extension to the existing porch and re pointing of external wall at High View, Harlow Pines, Harrogate HG3 1PZ.

Installation of replacement plant equipment to the rear of Sainsbury's supermarket at Sainsbury's, Railway Road, Harrogate HG2 8QZ.

Building of side and rear extension, rear dormer and loft conversion at 40 Olive Walk, Harrogate HG1 4RJ.

Prior notification for the installation of 20.40kW of solar photovoltaic panel array at Oatlands County Junior School, Beechwood Grove, Harrogate HG2 8QP.

Certificate of Lawfulness for the construction of single storey rear extension to the detached dwelling at 21 Mallinson Oval, Harrogate HG2 9HH.

Outline planning application, with access to (but not within) the site considered, for the development of 17 residential dwellings (Seven affordable and 10 self or custom build dwelling plots) at Almsford Bank Stables, Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8AA.

Certificate of Lawful Develeopment - Existing for side extension at 11 Pannal Avenue, Pannal HG3 1JR.

The demolition, conversion and extension of agricultural buildings to create four residential dwellings with associated infrastructure and landscaping and boundary treatments at Pannal House Farm, Church Lane, Pannal, North Yorkshire HG3 1NH.

Prior notification for the installation of 50.90kW of solar photovoltaic panels to roof of Rossett Acre Primary School, Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9PH.

Prior notification for the installation of 99.94kWh solar panel array to the roof at Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0DZ.

Demolish external chimney stack and internal chimney breast to ground floor level at 11 Belgrave Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8HZ.

Works to one Maple of Tree Preservation Order No. 24/2017 T1. Reduce lateral canopy by no more than 1m to increase light into garden at 62 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate HG1 5AB.

Prior notification for building of agricultural storage building at Oakwood Farm, John Metcalf Way, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Detached garage block with room over at Long Acre, Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2HJ.

KNARESBOROUGH

Extension of the existing facility to provide additional storage unit. Adjusting of existing palisade fencing to accommodate the extended site area at Mylockup, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0SP.

The change of use of the building from a building society to an adult gaming centre at 30 High Street, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire HG5 0EQ.

Building of single storey rear extension. (Revised scheme) at 25 Beech Grove, Knaresborough HG5 0NR.

Building of single storey extension at Bradstone House, The Green, Scriven, Knaresborough HG5 9DX.

Demolition of garage and building of two side extensions at 5 Woodpark Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9DN.

Full planning application for the building of warehouse buildings with ancillary offices; associated access; car parking; pumping station; sub-station; servicing areas; drainage infrastructure; landscaping and associated works at land to the South-west of Flaxby Covert, Flaxby Moor Works, Flaxby, North Yorkshire HG5 0XJ.

Proposed side extension and front porch at Wayside Farm, Minskip Road, Staveley HG5 9LQ.

New pitched roof to existing garage at Fir Trees, Station Road, Goldsborough HG5 8NT.

NIDDERDALE

Proposed single-storey extension to rear elevation at Overwood, Silverdale Close, Darley HG3 2PQ.

Building of steel frame agricultural building for the storage of farmyard manure and formation of concrete pad at Brimham Lodge Farm, Hartwith HG3 3HE.

Single storey conservatory extension at Church Green, Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LZ.

Building of detached annexe (revised scheme) at Kipling Cottage, Greenhow Hill HG3 5JQ.

Variation of Condition 8 (construction hours) of planning permission 16/05098/FUL -Construction of new overflow channel, siphon and associated works at Stripe Head Farm, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AB.

Building of garage and store on site of previous outbuildings to be demolished under replacement dwelling approval. Change of use of land to rear of Stean Cottage to garden, change of use of land under existing garages back to agricultural pastureland. Building of retaining wall to rear at Stean Cottage, Stean HG3 5SY.

RIPON

Construction of a new single-storey annexe in garden area south of main house at Pottery Fields, River View Road, Ripon HG4 1JJ.