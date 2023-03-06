Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Application for external works and associated redecorations to the shopfront of the ground floor retail unit at Jo Malone, 3 Prospect Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1RH.

Application to vary condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning consent 22/02397/FUL - Building of one dwelling, with ground floor parking area; to allow provision of amenity space to third storey through the installation of a balcony at 106 Station Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Building of two storey front extension, Alterations to roof fenestration materials at 39 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LW.

Approval of details under Condition no 3 (Materials Sample) of Planning Permission 22/00322/FUL – Demolition of conservatory and single-storey extension; Building of a single storey rear extension, porch roof oak structure, Installation of fenestration and two rooflights; Alteration to fenestration at 53 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HB.

Move plot 2 Northeast by 2m to give room between the house and protected tree, T9 Sycamore at site of Harlow Grange Farm, Otley Road, Harrogate HG3 1PT.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) and condition 4 (construction management plan) of planning approval 20/03297/FUL at Coach House, East of 31 to 35 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Building of one three bedroom dwelling to land adjacent No 41 Electric Avenue at 41 Electric Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2BB.

Conversion and extension of an existing garage to a self contained dwelling at rear of 13 to 15 Bachelor Gardens, Harrogate HG1 3EL.

Application for Non-Material Amendment for changes to fenestration, relocation of substation and bin store in relation to planning permission 22/00197/FULMAJ (Full Planning Application for the building of two Commercial Buildings (Use Class E(G)) to Form Six Units and Four Units Respectively with Associated Parking and Landscaping) at land comprising development at 430762 451387 Phase 2, Thirkill Park, Thirkill Drive, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Building of garden room with hot tub to the rear garden at 9 Woods Court, Harrogate HG2 9QP.

Reserved Matters application for landscaping pursuant to outline permission 19/03970/OUTMAJ (Outline application for demolition of existing social club building, building of new community facility and building of 14 flats with associated parking, with access, appearance, layout and scale for consideration) at St Georges Sports and Social Club, St Georges Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 9ER.

Demolition of existing garage and building of detached garage at Westella Park Drive, Harrogate HG2 9AY.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning application 22/04648/FULProposed front, side and rear single storey extensions. Building of greenhouse and garden wall. Alterations to main dwelling and decking area to rear at 9 Rossett Beck, Harrogate HG2 9NT.

Building of entrance porch at 3 Oak Drive, Harrogate HG1 4GQ.

Installation of 17m high slimline monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including one GPS module at grass verge at Forest Avenue, near to 79 Forest Avenue, Harrogate HG2 7JW.

Single storey side extension. Single storey rear extension. Garage reduced in length by 2m. Garage extended to the rear by 2m at 33 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate HG2 8NH.

Building of a steel portal frame farm building for use as a manure store at Hollins Hall Farm, Lund Lane, Killinghall HG3 2BQ.

KNARESBOROUGH

Prior Notification for the building of a larger single storey rear extension. The application form states that the proposed extension would extend six metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3.5m and height to the ridge of 3.5m at 16 Belmont Avenue, Calcutt HG5 8JH.

Conversion of part of former agricultural building from stores to a dwellinghouse at The Granary, Thistle Hill Farm, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough HG5 8LS.

Approval of details required under conditions 4, 5, 6 and 7 of planning permission 22/00229/DVCON - Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) for alter plans of planning permission 20/03868/RG3 – Building of two dwellings following demolition of garage block at Garage Block, Park Parade, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Building of rear basement and ground floor extension, installation of access steps and building of first floor front infill extension at 9 Hambleton Terrace, Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough HG5 0DD.

NIDDERDALE

Non-material amendment to planning permission 21/03137/FUL - Conversion of existing garage / outbuilding into home office and gym to include; a single storey front extension and alterations to fenestration at The Old Byre, Birstwith HG3 2JD.

Application for the approval of details reserved by condition 5 (surface water) and condition 9 (electric vehicle charging) of planning approval 18/03345/OUT appeal reference APP/E2734/W/19/32/3219604) at land comprising

field at 424270 459949 Nidd Lane, Birstwith.

Alterations to roof of dwelling conversion of roof space to form additional living accomodation at Elden Lea Staupes Road, High Birstwith HG3 2LF.

Listed building consent for the building of detached greenhouse, Building of third floor extension, Removal of internal loadbearing wall at Dacre Hall, Dacre HG3 4ET.

Building of flat roof garage and porch to south (rear) elevation. Addition of window to West gable. Reduction of window heights to north and south elevations at Nidd Vale Villa, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HL.

RIPON

Building of oak frame car port at Field House, 11 Canal Road, Ripon HG4 1QN.