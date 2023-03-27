Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed building of single storey rear extension at 31 Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DR.

Application for a non-material amendment to 16/05624/REMMAJ to change brick used and change head and cills from stone to brick on five plots at Persimmon Homes King Edwin Park Residential Development, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Demolition of existing ground floor rear extension and replacement single storey rear extension at 13 St Johns Crescent, Harrogate HG1 3AB.

Proposed new porch at 126 Bilton Lane, Harrogate HG1 3DG.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of planning consent 22/03612/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 22/00941/FUL to allow installation of solar panels at 21B South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QU.

Single storey rear extension at 20 Mount Parade, Harrogate HG1 1BX.

Prior notification for the change of use of the first, second and third floor offices (class E - commercial, business and service) to two residential flats (class C3 - residential) under Schedule 2 Part 3 Class G of the GPDO at Mercer House, 33 Swan Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Single storey rear extension at 6 Kingsway Drive, Harrogate HG1 5NJ.

Building of single storey front and rear extensions and alterations to fenestration and materials at 8A Brunswick Drive, Harrogate HG1 2PZ.

Alteration to existing basement, extension of existing patio terrace and addition of timber framed closed roof pergola at Woodcliffe, 66 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NL.

Approval of details under condition 9 (drainage) of planning permission 22/04130/FUL - Building of replacement terrace with spectator facilities and associated works, installation of seating to existing terraces and demolition of 1919 venue at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Variation of condition 2 of planning pemission 21/04473/FUL to facilitate the relocation of plot 2 northeast by 2m further from Sycamore Tree T10 of Tree Preservation Order No. 72 2017 {\i For information planning permision 21/04473/FUL permitted the demolition of one dwelling and the erection of three dwellings, one served from Otley Road and the other two from Snapdragon Way} at site of Harlow Grange Farm, Otley Road, Harrogate HG3 1PT.

Demolition of existing garage. Building of two storey side, single storey front and rear extensions. Amended driveway and new front boundary walls and gates at 39 Beckwith Road, Harrogate HG2 0BN.

Approval of details under Conditions 5 Condition 12 and 15 of permission 22/02594/DVCMAJ (Application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval: 19/00595/FULMAJ- Change of Use from pub (Use class A4) to cafe (Use class A3) and activity centre (Sui generis) in connection with RHS Garden Harlow Carr) Works to include: demolition of extensions, partitions, boundary wall and low wall; building of three single storey extensions and boundary wall; reduction of floor levels; widening of entrance; removal of fire escape; installation of replacement doors, windows and fanlights; alterations to fenestration; formation and restoration of hard and soft landscaping at The Harrogate Arms, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 22/03427/FUL Demolition of single storey stand alone garage and building of a single storey side and rear extension at 62 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate HG2 0HS.

Change of use from 3 flats (Use Class C3) to nine bedroomed/ nine person HMO (Use Class C4) with additional windows to the basement and replacement double glazing units to the existing windows at Flat 1, 28 Dragon Parade, Harrogate HG1 5DA.

Discharge of condition 3 (Surface water Drainage) of 21/05307/FUL (Proposed demolition and site clearance, creation of new parking facilities, increased capacity for on-site parking of waste vehicle HGV's, provision for 10 EV charging points. New welfare facilities to replace dilapidated brick-built facilities at Harrogate Borough Council Depot, Claro Road, Harrogate HG1 4AT.

Building of first floor side and rear extension with part two storey part single-storey side and rear extensions. Installation of raised platform to rear at 92 Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RD.

Construction of additional floor and external remodelling at 4 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HW.

Application for approval of details required by Condition 16 (Surface Water During Construction) of planning permission 22/00197/FULMAJ ( Full Planning Application for the building of two commercial buildings (Use Class E(G)) to form six units and four units respectively with associated parking and landscaping) at land comprising development at 430762 451387 Thirkill Drive, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Certificate of Lawfulness for existing dwellinghouse with private gardens and with vehicular access off Hill Foot Lane at The Chalet, Hillfoot Manor, Hill Foot Lane, Pannal HG3 1NX.

Proposed loft conversion at 81 Crimple Meadows, Pannal HG3 1EL.

Proposed rear link extension and conversion of existing garage to accommodation and store at 1 Exeter Crescent, Harrogate HG3 2TF.

Building of first floor rear extension and alterations to fenestration at 85 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0EB.

Demolition of existing detached garage. Building of double storey rear/side/infill extension, single storey rear and wrap round extension. Driveway alterations. (revised scheme) at 7 Park Road, Harrogate HG2 9AZ.

Building of single storey side extension and rear dormer extension. (Revised scheme) at 17 Hillbank View, Harrogate HG1 4DR.

Conversion of vacant former care home (Class C2) to create 12 flats (Class C3) with associated external alterations at The Pines Nursing Home, 56 - 57 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0LE.