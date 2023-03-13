Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Installation of telecommunications mast and equipment/power cabinets at grass verge at Jennyfield Drive close to 2 Grantley Drive, Harrogate HG3 2ST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-material amendment to 17/01398/REMMAJ (Application for approval of Reserved Matters for the building of 210 dwellings) to allow alterations to the fenestration and other minor changes to the elevations of the approved dwelling houses at residential development site at 428164 456978 Skipton Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

First floor rear extension at 207 Skipton Road, Harrogate HG1 3EX.

Building of outbuilding at 10 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3BH.

Discharge of details under conditions 4 (window condition schedule and annotated plan) and 5 (joinery details) of planning permission 19/03482/FUL – Building of courtyard boundary wall and external seating with hard and soft landscaping, lowering and conversion of basement to form additional living accommodation, installation of foot lights, lightwell, windows and French doors and formation of bin area at 1A Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minor changes to elevations to include the installation of a new access door and replacement glazing with associated works at McDonald's, 5-6 Nidderdale House, Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1NS.

Installation of six air conditioning units at Spruce Moose, Unit 9 Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate HG1 1JX.

Construction of a dormer roof extension, and conversion of a loft at 16 Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate HG1 2JH.

Double flat roofed dormers to form enlarged bedroom with en-suite at 14 Grove Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5EP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition of existing garage and chimney, alterations to fenestration and changes to court yard (amended scheme) at Treetops, 24 Coppice Drive, Harrogate HG1 2JE.

Approval of details under condition 8 (construction management plan) of planning permission 22/04130/FUL – Building of replacement terrace with spectator facilities and associated works, installation of seating to existing terraces and demolition of 1919 venue at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Creation of part basement and sunken terrace. Building of rear extension and front porch at 8 Coachmans Court, Harrogate HG2 8TR.

Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign and one externally illuminated fascia sign on south west elevation at The Hydro, Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate HG1 2RP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certificate of Lawful Development for the commencement of planning permission 19/01924/FUL, which approved the demolition of the existing care home and building of five new dwellings with associated parking and landscaping, through the undertaking of a material operation comprising the provision of the revised access (and associated works) at 15 Leadhall Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9NG.

Part two and part single storey rear extension at 11 Wheatlands Grove, Harrogate HG2 8JH.

Two storey front extension, single storey rear extension and first floor balcony at 9 Clark Beck Close, Pannal North yorkshire HG3 1RS.

Demolition of existing side extension. Proposed replacement two storey side extension, loft conversion with dormer windows, front porch, fenestration alterations and driveway alterations at 9 Burn Bridge Oval, Burn Bridge HG3 1LR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition of existing port cochere. Two storey side extension containing study, utility and master bedroom. Front door porch at 46 A Crimple Meadows, Pannal HG3 1EN.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) and Condition 5 (obscure glazing) of planning permission 22/00220/FUL – Alterations to external fenestration, building of two storey rear extension and wraparound single storey front and side extension at 2 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HX.

Change of use of property from class E to Sui Generis use as a bar/cafe/restaurant at St Michaels Hospice, 17 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NL.

Removal of external staircase and lobby infill with alterations to fenestration and garden at 7 Treesdale Road, Harrogate HG2 0LX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of Planning Permission 21/03442/FUL - Part single, part two storey rear extension, New rooflights and dormer, new front garden wall and railings, internal alterations and replacement garage (As amended) at 20 Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2 0EX.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition of existing car port overhang and building of garden and storage room in its place. Conversion of existing garage to habitable room removing the existing garage door and replacing with window, installation of two rooflights to front elevation and alterations to fenestration to the rear at 37 Aspin Park Crescent, Knaresborough HG5 8EZ.

Proposed single storey extension to existing garage at Bo Grat, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8JY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illuminated signage on two elevations of the building, both facing towards the road (King James Road and York Place) at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Listed Building application for the change of use of upper floors, basement and part ground floor from Class Sui Generis to Class C3 (Residential) to create six self contained dwellings and associated external works at

Knaresborough Conservative Club, 3 York Place, Knaresborough HG5 0AD.

Demolition of existing garage and utility room and building of replacement side/front extension in its place at 2B Stockwell Drive, Knaresborough HG5 0LW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIDDERDALE

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) and Condition 3 (external materials) of planning permission 21/00294/FUL – Building of two storey rear extension, alterations to existing dwelling, roof height and fenestration at

Lodge Farm, Dacre HG3 4ES.

Building of a steel portal framed agricultural building for the housing of livestock at Shepherds Lodge Farm, Hartwith HG3 3HB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad