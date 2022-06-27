Planning applications received week ending June 24

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of one detached dwellinghouse to include; associated landscaping, new access and dropped kerb at land to the east of 47 Poplar Grove, Harrogate HG1 4PL.

Replacement of two windows with doors and installation of metal railings and decking to form balcony on third floor front elevation at Flat 3, 38 York Place, Harrogate HG1 5RH.

Building of a three bed dwelling at 36 York Place, Harrogate HG1 5RH.

Formation of new access, driveway and parking with EV Charging Facilities; Alterations to existing western boundary wall and building of new wall and gate; Felling of two Silver Birch trees (T1 and T2) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 22 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AG.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 22/01220/FUL - Remodelling of ground floor flat (including installation of rear terrace and steps) and creation of lower ground floor flat (including installation of

entrance to front). (Revised Scheme) at Flat 1, 15 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Certificate of Lawfulness for the retention of the Basement flat and its use as a dwellinghouse at Basement Flat, 31 Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate HG1 5HA.

Change of use of one ground floor and basement retail unit (Class E) to form two retail units (Class E), and alterations including insertion of additional entrance door to Cheltenham Parade shop front at 6-8 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QJ.

The installation of 1.8m high Grey V-Mesh Security fencing and associated gates at St Peters Church Of England Primary School, Belford Road, Harrogate HG1 1JA.

Building of 1.5m railing’s to front boundaries at 4 Bower Street, Harrogate HG1 5BQ.

Side extension and conversion of existing boat store / workshop at 6 Springfield Mews, Harrogate HG1 2HP.

Change of use from offices to six residential units, including installation of roof light at 7-9 Haywra Street, Harrogate HG1 5BJ.

Building of three dwellings and demolition of existing two dwellings at Prospect Cottages, Park House Green, Harrogate HG1 3HW.

Partial demolition of existing conservatory, replacement single storey extension and first floor extension at 22 Norwood Grove, Harrogate HG3 2XL.

To construct extended bedroom to ground floor to side of existing property and form new single bedroom adjacent at 19 Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 8EB.

Two storey gable extension and rear bay window at 63 Old Trough Way, Harrogate HG1 3DE.

Demolition of conservatory and building of two storey, first floor and single storey extension at 92 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0EH.

Replacement of side and front extensions, remodelling of existing two storey annex, external alterations to the dwelling to include full window replacement at 27 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HY.

Crown lift one Sycamore (T5 on plan) to allow 5.5 metre clearance within TPO order 04/1985 T13 Syc. Removal of ivy to one Sycamore (T6 on plan) within TPO order 04/1985 T12 Syc. Crown lift one Sycamore (T12 on plan) to allow 5.2 metre clearance within TPO order 04/1985 T9 Syc at Wellington Court, Harrogate.

Works within Harrogate Conservation Area - Lateral reduction of two Cotoneaster (T4 and T14 on plan), crown lift two Cotoneaster (T10 and T11 on plan) to allow 5.2m clearance above ground and crown lift one Purple Norway Maple to allow 5.2m clearance above ground at Wellington Court, Valley Mount Rear, Harrogate HG2 0NH.

Works within Harrogate Conservation Area - Fell one Elm (dead) has died to the front of our drive. Lateral reduction of eight Beech trees to provide 3m clearance of the house at Barcroft, 15 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EZ.

Felling of one Cedar (T1). Felling of one Cypress (T2). Within Harrogate Conservation Area at 6 Cornwall Close, Harrogate HG1 2NY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Formation of new access to existing fields, including new crossing over existing grass verge onto existing highway at land adjacent to South Ings Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8JP.

Demolition of existing outbuilding and re building the existing outbuilding in stone and building of replacement boundary wall at Hall Cottage, Farnham Lane, Farnham HG5 9JP.

Felling of three Ash trees (T1, T2, T4) and felling of one Elm (T3) within Tree Preservation Order 01/1959 at Mother Shiptons Cave Prophecy Lodge, Harrogate Road, Knaresborough HG5 8DD.

Building of single storey extension to factory at Ilke Homes Ltd, Flaxby Moor Works, Flaxby Moor Farm Track, Flaxby HG5 0XJ.

Works to trees within Tree Preservation Order No. 19/2017 W1 Felling five Ash (T1 - T5) as they are suffering with ash die back. Felling of one Maple (T6) to give more room for the other two to grow at Hereford House, 2 Herdsmans Court, Scotton HG5 9BA.

Certificate of Lawfulness for existing development comprising of a single storey rear extension and detached garage at 2 Woodmans Cottage, Shortsill Lane, Flaxby HG5 0RR.

NIDDERDALE

Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 5 Nidd View, Lofthouse HG3 5SB.

Consultation on planning application for the purposes of the Retention of Prefabricated unit 3463 for a further six years on land at Nidderdale High School and Community College, Low Wath, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 5HL.

RIPON

Proposed 150 metre long running track at St Wilfrids Catholic Primary School, Church Lane, Ripon HG4 2ES.

Approval of details under condition 6 (highways - detailed engineering drawings) of Planning Permission 20/02586/FULMAJ - A retrospective planning application for the building of a Himalayan and a Viking structure, and a change in the use of the Woodland area to form part of the Gardens and Sculpture Park at The Hutts, Himalayan Garden And Sculpture Park, Hutts Lane, Grewelthorpe HG4 3DA.

Building of detached barn and home office at Spring House, Hutts Lane, Grewelthorpe HG4 3DA.

External and internal refurbishment works to the existing hotel including: seasonal vehicle entrance circulation arrangement linked to the creation of sitting out areas; creation of Cycle Parking and Motorcycle Area; Hard Landscaping Scheme Replacement; New external hanging baskets/planter boxes and water system; Create New Window and French Door Openings in Car Park Elevation; Internal alterations at ground floor level in the existing bar areas, the reception, the