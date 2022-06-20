Planning applications received week ending June 17

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Conversion of two flats (Flat 1 & 2) back into one residential house at Flat 1, 20 Crab Lane, Harrogate HG1 3BE.

Installation of replacement one externally-illuminated hanging sign, one nonilluminated fascia sign, one internally-illuminated menu board and two nonilluminated vinyl signs at 2B Albert Street, Harrogate HG1 1JG.

Listed Building Consent for the proposed lowering of existing stone wall and installation of railings to front of property at 8 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AF.

Building of single storey wrap-around extension at 15 Spring Grove, Harrogate HG1 2HS.

External alterations to buildings to include; alterations to fenestration, walls, rooves (to include a pitched roof) and associated landscaping at 53 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 19/04833/FUL: Demolition of existing dwelling; building of replacement dwelling with integral garage/basement car lift and associated hard/soft landscaping at site of 57B Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HB.

Building of single storey extension, alterations to roof, installation of rooflights and alterations to fenestration at 13 Pannal Ash Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0HT.

Building of replacement detached timber garage at 10 Plantation Road, Harrogate HG2 0DB.

Demolition of conservatory and single storey rear extension. Building of single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at 2 Kingsway, Harrogate HG1 5NQ.

Outline planning application, with access considered, for the development of 35 residential dwellings (14 affordable, seven first homes and 14 self or custom build dwelling plots) at Almsford Bank Stables, Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8AA.

Approval of details under condition 5 (tree protection fencing), 6 (trees), 8 (bat survey), 9 (highways), 11 (construction method statement) and 14 (noise and dust mitigation) of Planning Permission 19/01924/FUL - Demolition of existing care home and building of five new dwellings with associated parking and landscaping at 15 Leadhall Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9NG.

Felling of one Ash (T1) within Tree Preservation Order 24/2011 at 10 Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SS.

Single story rear /side extension to form ground floor shower room at 3 Carlton Road, Harrogate HG2 8DD.

Building of stables and demolition of existing chicken coops at Fairview Farm, Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal HG3 1PL.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/04749/FULMAJ Building of 55 dwellings; Formation of access and car parking; Landscaping at land comprising field at 428602 458151 Grainbeck Lane, Killinghall.

Approval of details under condition 9 (ventilation system), condition 10 (noise) and condition 11 (validation test) of planning permission 15/04622/OUTMAJ Building of reception building, café, storage building and water tower, formation of access, service road, car parking and yard and demolition of entrance building with access, layout and scale considered at Daleside Nurseries Limited, Killinghall.

KNARESBOROUGH

Change of use from shop (Use Class E(a)) to residential (Use Class C3) at 3 Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HY.

Building of single/two storey rear extensions at 1 Aspin Way, Knaresborough HG5 8HL.

Approval of details under condition 39 (Pitch Provision) of Planning Permission 21/04684/RG3MAJ- Full planning application for the demolition and redevelopment of a new leisure centre at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Prior notification for conversion of part of agricultural building to form one dwelling at The Granary, Thistle Hill Farm, Thistle Hill, Knaresborough HG5 8LS.

Approval of details required under condition 12 (details of fenestration to Smithy and Mill - doors only) of Planning Permission 19/04552/LB - Demolition of outbuildings and existing single storey extension. Building of a single storey

rear extension to the pair of cottages. Installation of new boundary wall and rail. Application of render at Bowling Green Yard, Kirkgate, Knaresborough HG5 8AF.

NIDDERDALE

Conversion of loft to living accommodation and building of rear dormer at 3 Elmwood Terrace, Summerbridge HG3 4JH.

Formation of slurry storage lagoon at Brimham Lodge Farm, Brimham Lodge and Park House Track, Hartwith HG3 3HE.

Installation of gates between existing pillars to front boundary at 1 Darley House, Darley Head, Darley HG3 2QF.

Conversion of existing domestic stores to form a residential annexe (revised scheme) at Southfield Farm, Darley HG3 2PR.

Proposed replacement of existing steel windows with double glazed steel windows and replacement of existing vertical boarded front door with half glazed bronze panelled door at Brimham Hall Farm, Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith HG3 3HE.

Conversion of existing barns / stores to form dwelling including installation of package treatment plant at Lamb Hill, Bewerley HG3 5JE.

Two storey rear extension to accommodation at RS Discounts, 29 High Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AL.

Building of dormers. Note the loft is already converted and has dormers on onside of the roof slope at Fairview, Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AX.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 20/05159/FUL - Building of single storey building for use as holiday accommodation at Gillbeck Barn, Bewerley HG3 5JF.

Building of a single storey side extension and proposed extension to domestic curtilage at West House Farm, Lofthouse HG3 5RQ.

Repairs and re-building of derelict building to create one residential dwellinghouse (C3 use class) at Quarry House, Blazefield.

RIPON

Use of land as an extension to the approved caravan park for the siting of 10 lodge style units at land to the South of Cathedral View Caravan Park, North Road, Ripon HG4 1JP.

Approval of details under condition 16 (surface water), 21 (highways - surface water) and 25 (highways - deposits on road) of Planning Appliation: 18/04504/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for building of 37 dwellings (details of

access and layout submitted) together with the creation of serviced employment plots (B1c use class) at 2 Hutton Bank, Ripon.

To remove internal stud wall to front of property and relocate kitchen to front of property at 13 High Skellgate, Ripon HG4 1BA.