Planning applications received week ending June 10

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Formation of new roof, including hip-to-gable extension (northeast to southwest) and loft conversion, addition of render and first floor windows on front and rear gables with alterations to bay windows at 8 Bilton Grove Avenue, Harrogate HG1 4HJ.

Building of replacement garage and conversion of existing detached garage into gymnasium/garden room and bathroom with external alterations at 31 Crab Lane, Harrogate HG1 3BQ.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.75 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3.8 metres and a height to the ridge of 2.6 metres at 1 Fountains Avenue, Harrogate HG1 4EP.

Alteration to an existing window to form a door, construction of a new external staircase, and landscaping works. Minor alterations to an existing door at St George Hotel, 1 Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 2SY.

Replacement of two sets of existing entrance double doors with a single set of entrance double doors at 10 James Street, Harrogate HG1 1RD.

Externally illuminated fascia sign and externally illuminated projecting sign at 10 James Street, Harrogate HG1 1RD.

Building of single storey rear extension (retrospective) at 29 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EW.

Demolition of existing lean to extension and construction of a single storey side extension at Kenilworth Lodge, 3 Kent Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2ES.

Permission for one cabin unit as a disabled changing facility at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Permission for one cabin unit as a storage facility at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Non-material amendment to allow opening side windows to comply with fire safety regulations of planning permission 22/00637/DVCON - Building of first floor extension to form a two storey dwelling including demolition of existing extensions and alterations to doors and fenestration at 132 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AB.

Demolition of conservatory and garage and building of single storey rear and side extension at 28 Woodlands Road, Harrogate HG2 7AY.

Demolition of detached garage and building of single storey wraparound extension at 50 Jesmond Road, Harrogate HG1 4SA.

Building of porch to front elevation and single storey extension to rear at 3 Fulwith Grove, Harrogate HG2 8HN.

Small extension to the front of the property, front hip to gable extension, internal alterations, alterations to the rear elevation, replacement raised decking to the rear at 2 Daleside Drive, Harrogate HG2 9JB.

Alterations to fenestration/ rendering / internal alterations / loft conversion / three rear Dormer windows at 18 Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9EY.

Single storey side and rear extension, including new double garage and lounge area. Conversion of existing garage into living space at The Willows, 13 Green Way, Harrogate HG2 9LR.

Partial demolition of existing garage and construction of new outbuilding at 60 Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate HG2 9JS.

Two storey side extension and new vehicular access at 44 Truro Crescent, Harrogate HG3 2TE.

Building of raised patio to the rear with installation of external entrance doors at 25 Burn Bridge Road, Burn Bridge HG3 1PB.

Building of single storey side extension at Cambridge House, 2 Ripon Road, Killinghall HG3 2AY.

Increase ridge height of existing garage and addition of two dormer windows to the southern elevation at High Croft, 18 Lund Lane, Killinghall HG3 2BQ.

Re-consultation 22/00735/PROWNY - Creation of an additional bridleway at Crimple Viaduct, Follifoot.

KNARESBOROUGH

Formation of car parking area with garden store beneath at Abbey House, 51 Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HX.

Removal of conservatory to allow for roof and rear extension at Woodcot, 40 Aspin Lane, Knaresborough HG5 8EP.

Partial change of use and internal alterations to form maisonette on first and second floors at The Moat Cafe, 3 Castle Yard, Knaresborough HG5 8AS.

Approval of details under condition 5 (materials) of planning permission 21/03302/FUL Demolition of existing dwelling and building of new build dwelling (revised scheme amended further to reduce the size of the dwelling) at Weir House, Nidd

Bank, Knaresborough HG5 9BX.

Rear extension at 16 Kingfisher Road, Knaresborough HG5 0GD.

NIDDERDALE

Approval of details in respect to Barn 1 under conditions 3 (stonework), 4 (window frames), 5 (external materials), 6 (rooflight), 12 (remediation), 13 (remediation) and 14 (verification report) of planning permission 20/04856/FUL Conversion and extension of two to form two dwellings with associated alterations and gardens agricultural buildings at Hew Green Farm, High Lan, High Birstwith HG3 2JL.

Approval of details under condition 3 (details of the replacement timber windows and doors) of planning permission 21/04252/LB Replacement of existing windows and doors, repairs to existing building fabric and internal alterations at Low Hall, Riverside Cottage, Low Hall, Dacre HG3 4AA.

Proposed conservatory at 2 The Old Vicarage, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5PG.

Approval of details under condition 4 (maintenance and management scheme), condition 5 (surface water) and condition 13c (Implementation of approved remediation scheme for Plots 1 to 8) of planning permission 19/03094/FULMAJ Demolition of former highway depot building; Building of 20 dwellings with associated hardstanding and landscaping works at County Highways Depot, Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AX.

Approval of details under condition 7 (Construction Management Plan) of planning permission 21/01584/FUL- Building of a single dwelling at Crossing Cottage, Lupton Bank to Glasshouses Bridge, Glasshouses HG3 5QH.

Building of timber carport at Five Trees, Glasshouses HG3 5QY.

RIPON

Variation of condition 13 of Planning Permission 19/04661/FUL to allow for details of existing and proposed site levels and finished floor levels to be submitted following demolition of the existing buildings and prior to any groundworks

commencing.{\i For information Planning Permission 19/04661/FUL permitted the demolition of buildings to the rear of 40A Kirkgate and the building of seven two and three storey townhouses and associated hard and soft landscaping.} at 40A Kirkgate, Ripon HG4 1PB.