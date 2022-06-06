Planning applications received week ending June 1

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Proposed single storey side extension and first floor rear dormer window at 121 Poplar Grove, Harrogate HG1 4PW.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign, one non-illuminated fascia lettering, and one externally illuminated hanging sign. (retrospective application) at 4-6 James Street, Harrogate HG1 1RF.

Building of two storey rear extension (inc. basement), rear raised terrace area, replacement garage with room over and replacement front porch extension at Bridgecroft, 70A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

Crown reduction by 2m of one Holly (T1) within Harrogate conservation area at Bridgecroft, 70A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

Demolition of conservatory. Building of single storey rear extension and rear dormer extension and alterations to fenestration at 17 Beckwith Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0BW.

Building of single storey side and rear extension and roof conversion, hip to gable and rear dormer extension at 16 Mount Gardens, Harrogate HG2 8BS.

Works within Tree Preservation Order 02/1973 T18 yew - Lateral reduction on southern side of canopy (from 3m to 1.5m) of one Yew at Park Place, Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5NS.

Works to one Cherry tree (T1) in Harrogate Conservation Area. Crown reduction from 7m to 4m to retain tree in small domestic garden. No cuts bigger then 50mm at 5 York Road, Harrogate HG1 2QA.

Works to trees within Tree Preservation Order No. 01/2014 G1 One Sycamore (T1)- Reduce lateral growth to west from current 7.5m to 4.5m one Birch (T2)- Reduce lateral growth to west - two lowest branches at 4m, reduce by 0.7m from a current 4.5m to achieve 3.8m spread Canopy from 6-9m in height to west, currently 7m spread, reduce these by 1.5m by selective pruning of leading branches to achieve a spread of 5.5m One Birch (T3)- Remove first branch at 4m to

north (5cm diam). Reduce height from current 12m to 9m to suitable live side branch Two Alder (T4 T5)- Reduce lateral growth to north from current 4.5m to 3.5m to suitable live side branch One Alder (T6)- Reduce lateral growth to north from current 5.5m to 5m to suitable live side branch One Birch (T7)- Crown lift to 2m (no wound greater than 5cm diam). Reduce height from current 11m to 8m to suitable live side branch. Reduce lateral growth to north from current 5.5m to 5m One Birch (T9)- Crown lift to 2m (no wound greater than 5cm diam) Reduce height from current 10m to 8m to suitable live side branch. Reduce lateral growth to north from current 5.5m to 5m One Sycamore (T10)- Prune overhanging branch to north, above fence back to main stem at 15 Sussex Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2NZ.

Replacement single storey rear extension, first floor side extension, extension alteration and conversion of outbuilding into annexe at Windmill House, Pannal Road, Follifoot HG3 1DP.

Approval of details under Condition 3 (Materials), Condition 4 (EV charging), and condition 5 and 6 (Root Protection Area) of planning permission 20/02534/FUL: Building of replacement dwelling at Field House Bungalow, Field House Track,

Kirkby Overblow HG3 1HL.

KNARESBOROUGH

Change of use of existing commercial unit to one bed flat at Chiropody Care, 63 Aspin Lane, Knaresborough HG5 8EX.

Felling of one Spruce (T1) within Knaresborough conservation area at 27 Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AW.

Felling of one Eucalyptus within Scriven conservation area at Pear Tree Cottage, The Green, Scriven HG5 9EA.

NIDDERDALE

Non-material amendment to roof structure of garage of planning permission 20/01778/FUL - Building of garage attached to existing garage in rear garden at Clapham Green Farm, Birstwith HG3 2JD.

The replacement of five windows and one door to the front elevation of West House with single glazed units at West House Farm, Nidd Lane to West House Farm and Clint Cottage, Birstwith HG3 3AW.

Approval of details under condition 7 (landscaping) of planning permission 21/02571/FUL - Building of replacement dwelling with associated tree works and landscaping and demolition of existing dwelling and garage at Greystones, Kettlesing Head to Kettlesing Bottom, Kettlesing HG3 2LR.

Retrospective application for the alterations to the existing roof, blocking up of one doorway and relocation of bathroom. Conversion of attached stores to living kitchen and extra bedroom. Rebuilding existing chimney, Repointing whole

property. Recovering attached barns roof with anthracite sheet roofing. General refurbishment. Installation of new central heating system. Replacing rear windows at Slade House, Greenhow Hill Road, Thruscross HG3 2QZ.

Demolition of existing side timber extension, building of two storey side extension, building of porch front, loft conversion including installation of rooflights to front and rear roof slope, conversion of the existing kitchen into a garage and fenestration alterations at The Mistal, Manor Farm Mews, Blubberhouses LS21 2NU.

RIPON

Works to Tree Preservation Tree R11/2022 P T1 Beech - Fell one Beech and replant with Beech at alternative location at 10 Magdalens Road, Ripon HG4 1HX.

Alterations to existing office building and construction of a single storey extension to the existing building at The Estate Office, Swinton, Ripon HG4 4JH.

Blocking up opening at ground floor, works to chimney breast at first floor, replacement window to ground floor side elevation (as previously approved), internal insulation to rear wall, structural improvements to timber ends, replace plasterboard with breathable insulation and lime plaster, rebuild brick chimney in stone at College House, 9 College Lane, Masham HG4 4HE.

Building of detached garage with greenhouse/potting shed (Revised Scheme) at The Old Chapel, Moor Lane, Aldfield HG4 3BE.

First floor alterations to existing rear dormers and roof at Stoneacre, Winksley Banks Road, Galphay HG4 3NS.

Alterations to existing dwelling and fenestration, conversion of tack room to form new entrance hall. Demolition of attached stable and building of two storey side extension to create additional living accommodation at Holly Tree Farm,

Galphay Lane, Galphay HG4 3NJ.

Works within Tree Preservation Order 94/00039 G1 - Fell two Ash and two Alder. Crown reduce one Elm (from 6m to 4m) at Brook House, 5 Little Croft, Markington HG3 3TU.