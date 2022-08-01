Planning Applications received week ending July 29

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Demolition of garden room and building of single storey side/rear extension including hard landscaping at rear at 77 Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LT.

Alterations to the existing shop fronts at No. 21a, 21 & 22 West Park at 21-22 West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition of rear extensions, side garage and front bays / balconies, and separation from No 30 Cornwall Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, single storey side and rear extension, double height front bay windows, fenestration alterations, rear balconies, loft conversion with dormer windows, drive widening and landscaping alterations, and garden room at 28 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2PP.

Retrospective application for a patio and a pergola at Apartment 2, 62 Wimborne, Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NL.

Discharge of details relating to condition 20 (surface water drainage) of planning permission 19/01098/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (Drawings for the East Stand) of planning permission 18/03954/DVCMAJ - Application for the variation of conditions of planning permission 17/04738/FULMAJ Retention of 3G pitch, demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand, and development of a clubhouse, turnstiles, extension to the family stand, extension to the south stand, new seated terraces to the north east and east, office building, floodlighting scheme and associated access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Proposed single storey rear extension at 12 Firs Drive, Harrogate HG2 9HB.

Replacement single storey rear extension at 29 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HW.

Conversion of attached garages into habitable accommodation; proposed terrace area with hot tub, canopy over and access steps at 11 Stone Rings Close, Harrogate HG2 9HZ.

Demolition of conservatory; Formation of new roof with hip to gable extension; Building of single storey and two storey rear extensions; Formation of new access; Alterations to fenestration and render at 8 Leadhall Way, Harrogate HG2 9PG.

Change of use of 50 High Street to provide restaurant seating area in association with existing KFC restaurant, alterations to shopfront and advertisements at 50 High Street, Harrogate HG2 7JE.

One new fascia, one logo sign and one new projecting sign at 50 High Street, Harrogate HG2 7JE.

Alterations to existing and building of a single storey rear extension at 17 Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Conversion of existing domestic basement into self contained flat at 46 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NX.

Crown lift and remove sucker growth to approx 5.5m high and lateral reduction to provide clearance of the building of 4m within Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 1, 75 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HP.

Fell three Fir Trees in Harrogate Conservation Area due to oversize for area and potential damage to property and drains at Pickens Newsagents, 11 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8AW.

Works to TPO 04/2001 T5 prunus - Crown reduction (to leave 2m clearance of building) and lateral reduction of 2m on east canopy to one Cherry at 33 Glebe House, Glebe Road, Harrogate HG2 0LG.

Approval of detail required under condition 3 (vents), 4 (materials) and 5 (method detail) of Listed Building consent 22/01369/LB: Listed Building consent for the building of timber framed link extension between dwelling and garage with alterations and conversion of garage to form garden room. Internal alterations and alterations to fenestration at Castle Close, Hollybank Lane, Ripley HG3 3AY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of single storey porch, conversion of garage and alterations to fenestration and doors at 9 Whiteway Head, Knaresborough HG5 8LE.

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of two-storey and single storey extension at 2 Bransdale Grove, Knaresborough HG5 0NQ.

Demolition of existing rear extension and detached garage and building of single storey wrap-around extension. Replace existing and installation of new timber boundary fence and gate. Proposed hard landscaping and external lighting at 45 Woodpark Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9DL.

Works to trees within the Knaresborough Conservation Area - Felling of two Common Ash due to ash dieback at Netherlands, Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HY.

Conversion and extension of storage building to form dwelling house, including new access and subterranean garage at Pump House, Nidd Hall, Nidd.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of existing outbuildings. Building of a rear single storey extension to 1 North Gate Cottage. Building of side and rear extensions and raising of roof to create an additional dwelling at 1 North Gates Cottages, Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith HG3 3ER.

Works to one Oak of Tree Preservation Order no. 63/2008 T1 due to the tree becoming extremely expansive, blocking light and falling branches - safety concerns. Crown lift by 3 to 3.5 metres. Lateral reduction by up to 3.5m on all sides of the tree at 2 Station Plantation, Birstwith HG3 3AQ.

Fell one Sycamore of Tree Preservation Order No. 01/1970 A19- replace with Hornbeam standard size in adjacent location. Sycamore has significant basal decay; significant top and lateral dieback; increasingly liable to significant failure; increasing risk to users of garden and users of well-used public footpath immediately beyond the boundary, this path running under the branch spread at The Laundry, Eagle Hall, Bewerley HG3 5HW.

Replacement of conservatory with single storey rear extension. Extensions to detached garage. Alteration to fenestration and external materials (Revised Scheme) at 4 Pye Lane, Burnt Yates HG3 3EH.

RIPON

Demolition of existing rear extension and building of single storey rear and side extension; alterations and conversion of cellar to form additional living accommodation; installation of door and window on ground floor south-east elevation at 12 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1ET.

Change of use of land to form a holiday site to include the building of three holiday yurts with associated facilities to include hot tubs, decking, amenity blocks, landscaping, package treatment plant, parking and access (site area 0.35ha) at land comprising field at 422825 474333 Back Lane, Kirkby Malzeard.

Formation of one new dwelling in the side garden of No 22 at 22 Springfield Drive, Boroughbridge YO51 9ED.