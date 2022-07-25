Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of two-storey side extension at 241 Woodfield Road, Harrogate HG1 4JE.

Listed Building consent for internal redecoration and external alterations including installation of replacement signage consisting of; one externally-illuminated fascia and logo sign, two externally illuminated hanging signs, one non-illuminated ATM sign, one non-illuminated nameplate sign, vinyl graphics on windows and branded roller blinds. Installation of one external facing, internally-illuminated digital screen to window at 3 Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1PE.

Proposed loft conversion (including building of dormer extension to rear) to create one additional one bedroomed flat. Change of use from two flats to three flats at 14-16 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Proposed re-cladding at ground floor level and repainting of upper floors of existing mixed use building at Copthall Bridge House, Station Bridge, Harrogate HG1 1SP.

Non-material amendment to allow changes to internal layout of ground and first floors and joinery to south and west elevations to planning permission 20/05124/FUL - Building of attached commercial office, retail use and duplex apartment with roof terrace and demolition of rear of property at 44-46 The Smokehouse, Tower Street, Harrogate HG1 1HS.

Discharge of details relating to condition 4 (noise management plan) of planning permission 22/00529/FUL - Building of infill extension to corporate stand at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Demolition of conservatory and building of single storey side/rear extension at 3A Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DS.

Building of dwelling and hip to gable extension with landscaping and removal of existing garage at 31 Gascoigne Crescent, Harrogate HG1 4AJ.

Detached garage to front of property at 14 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PP.

Installation of a temporary canopy to existing Bettys Bakery forecourt to provide covered loading area at Bettys Bakery, Plumpton Park, Harrogate HG2 7LD.

Prior notification for the demolition of former kennels, of metal frame and cladding (asbestos) construction at former kennel buildings land off Kingsley Road, Harrogate.

Building of single storey wraparound extension to link garage with main dwelling at 29 Jesmond Road, Harrogate HG1 4RZ.

Construction of a vehicle wash bay at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 220 Ripon Road, Harrogate HG1 3JR.

Building of replacement dwelling and demolition of existing dwelling at 23 Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate HG2 8HJ.

Proposed loft extension and dormers at Russley, 4 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HD.

Non-material amendment to design of porch and fenestration to north elevation of planning permission 21/01959/FUL - Demolition of Garage. Building of porch, two and single storey side and single storey rear extensions. Increase in roof height. Formation of dormers, roof lantern and raised terrace with basement extension to form home gym at Almsmead, 4 Fulwith Road, Harrogate HG2 8HL.

Non material amendment of planning application 20/05219/FUL to change the glazing in part of the rear extension at 24 Spencers Way, Harrogate HG1 3DN.

Demolition of existing garage and rear extension, construction of new two storey pitched roof extension to rear and side of property at 4 Yewdale Road, Harrogate HG2 8NF.

Proposed first floor side extension / Proposed first floor rear extension and internal alterations forming; master bedroom and en suite. Proposed storm porch at 13 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8NJ.

First floor roof and dormer extensions above existing attached flat roof garage. Conversion of existing garage to habitable room at 5 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LN.

Conversion of Flat No. 2 and No. 2a to form a single dwellinghouse at Flat 2 And 2A Mile End House, Stray Road, Harrogate HG2 8AR.

Single storey rear kitchen extension and loft conversion at 55 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LR.

Variation of Condition 2 in relation to Application Reference Number: 21/02739/FUL Date of Decision: 23/08/2021 at 69 St Marys Walk, Harrogate HG2 0LS.

Proposed external seating to existing public house at 6 Royal Parade, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Change of use of second and third floor offices and fourth floor residential accommodation to form holiday accommodation to second, third and fourth floors, in association with The Old Bell public house at 6 Royal Parade, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Fell one Cyrpress Lawson tree Area- The roots of the tree are in Harrogate Conservation damaging a drain located immediately at the base of the tree at 25 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JT.

Lateral reduction by 1.5m and crown reduction by 1m of one Laurel (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 1, 10 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8JE.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of single storey extension to side and front of dwelling at 1 Abbey Mill View, Knaresborough HG5 8ES.

Change of use of two commercial units (Use Class E) into two self-contained apartments (Use Class C3) at The Old Forge, Bowling Green Yard, Kirkgate, Knaresborough.

Single storey ‘wrap around’ extension. Alterations to the front porch and rendering the property at 7 York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0AF.

Single storey gable and rear wrap round extension at 4 Woodpark Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 9DJ.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of existing conservatory, building of two storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at West Field, Crag Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LB.

Formation of access and building of walls - Revised Scheme at How Stean Gorge, Stean HG3 5SF.

RIPON

Two storey side extension, building of garage and porch. New driveway to be laid and the kerb to be dropped at 11 Alma Gardens, Ripon HG4 1NH.

Building of single storey extension at 7 Knaresborough Road, Ripon HG4 1RD.

Approval of details under conditions 17, 18 (ASHP) and condition 19 (solar panels) of planning permission 20/01051/RG3 - Proposed demolition of existing garage block and construction of three terraced houses at site of garage blocks Russell Dixon Square, Holmefield Road, Ripon.