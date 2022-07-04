Planning applications received week ending July 1

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of single storey side extension with rear dormer at 11 Woodhall Drive, Harrogate HG1 4JH.

Building of one dwelling, with ground floor parking area at 106 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1HQ.

Retrospective application for the removal of hedging and installation of 1.9m high timber boundary fencing at 49 St Johns Grove, Harrogate HG1 3AQ.

Prior notification for change of use of building in E use class to one dwellinghouse under class C3 at 6 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1UE.

Approval of details under condition 6 (Validation Test) of planning permission 21/02565/FUL- Change of use from Class E (Shop) to Drinking Establishment with expanded food provision, (Sui Generis part P and Q) Amended plans received at 23 Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2QU.

Change of use of flat from residential to retail use at 180 Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5JG.

Prior notification for the change of use of building (block A) (use class E) to two dwellinghouses (use class C3) at Building A at 53 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Prior notification for the change of use of building (block B) (use class E) to three dwellinghouses (use class C3) at Building B at 53 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Scoreboard sign at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Conversion of garage to office at 15 Woodlands Green, Harrogate HG2 8QD.

Building of a single storey side/rear extension at 35 Norwood Grove, Harrogate HG3 2XL.

Rear Extension 3.6m x 6.9m at 31 Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 8EB.

Removal of existing rear porch and building of single storey rear extension at 16 Keats Walk, Harrogate HG1 3LN.

Addition of side window to second floor bedroom at 9 Brinklow Way, Harrogate HG2 9JW.

Demolition of garage and building of single storey side extension at 46 St Georges Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 9BS.

Proposed rear extension and alterations to existing fenestration at 9 St Georges Road, Harrogate HG2 9BP.

Demolition of existing side and rear extension and building of single storey wrap-around extension at 18 Bogs Lane, Harrogate HG1 4DY.

Proposed ground floor extension to the side of the property, comprising of downstairs bedroom and wet room facilities at 10 Wentworth Crescent, Harrogate HG2 7LB.

Infill extension to the garage (retrospective) at 37 Forest Way, Harrogate HG2 7JS.

Lateral reduction by up to 1.25m of one Purple Leaf Plum (T1). Lateral reduction by up to 1.25m of one Cherry (T2). Felling of one Hawthorn (T3). Felling of one Elder (T4). Felling of one Holly (T5). Within Harrogate Conservation Area at 52 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8BQ.

Lateral reduction by up to 2m from garden side of two Purple Leaf Plum (T1, T2). Felling of one Palm (T3). Felling of three Conifer (T4,T5,T6). Within Harrogate Conservation Area at Staveleigh, 20 Ripon Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2JJ.

Building of summerhouse in garden at Flat 2, 2 West Cliffe Grove, Harrogate HG2 0PL.

Building of single storey rear extension at 6 Rosehurst Terrace, Mill Lane, Pannal HG3 1JX.

Works within Pannal Conservation Area - Felling of one Silver Birch and one Conifer at 6 Main Street, Pannal HG3 1JZ.

Amendment to the Materials Layout to change plots 108-116 from main body brick to Cromwell Stone at Persimmon Homes, Harlow Hill Grange Residential Development, Otley Road, Harrogate.

Works to Tree Preservation Order 21/2002 T1 cprbeech - Crown lift one Beech (to crown lift off the road side by 5.5m, crown lift 4m off garden side and dead wood) at 23 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HA.

Felling of one Ash (T1) within Tree Preservation Order No. 04/1982 A1 as Ash Die-back is present within the entire canopy at 10 Oakdale Glen, Harrogate HG1 2JZ.

Approval of details under condition 6 (materials, window details, joinery details, eaves and verge details and details of the vehicular access gate) of planning permission 19/01517/LB- Listed Building Consent for the building of two single storey extensions; Building of one two storey extension; Building of single storey glazed link extension; Building of first floor glazed link extension; Internal reconfiguration; Alterations to fenestration including relocation of entrance; Demolition of single storey cellar extension; Extension of service yard at Rudding Park Hotel, Rudding Park, Follifoot HG3 1JH.

KNARESBOROUGH

Single storey side extension at 44 Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 8HB.

Building of first floor extension with Juliet balcony and rooflights above double garage to create new annex at Abbey House, 51 Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HX.

Felling of one Birch (T1) within Tree Preservation Order 05/2008 at 40 Appleby Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire HG5 9LZ.

NIDDERDALE

Removal of rear conservatory and the building of a single storey rear extension at Monksway, Nidd Lane, Birstwith HG3 3AL.

Removal of conservatory and building of single storey side extension at 2 Church Avenue, Dacre Banks HG3 4EB.

Approval of details under condition 5 (remediation) of planning permission 20/03381/FULMAJ Creation of a new junction with the public highway and associated modifications to the existing highway, construction of front gate vehicle control canopy and new gate house at Raf Menwith Hill, Main Street, Menwith Hill Camp HG3 2RF.

Approval of details under condition 3 (root protection area), condition 4 (root protection area) and condition 5 (foundation details) of planning permission 21/04344/FUL- Building of detached garage. Conversion of existing garden stores to form ancillary domestic space at Calf Haugh, Bewerley.

RIPON

Removal of existing porch, rear extension and garage. Building of new two storey rear extension, two storey front extension and single storey side extension. Building of detached garage. Associated landscaping. Alterations to existing fenestration, external materials and roof (to include an increase in roof height) at 17 Thorpe Chase, Ripon HG4 1UA.

Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of dwelling to two flats at 41 Bondgate, Green Lane, Ripon HG4 1QQ.

Prior notification for change of use of upper floors in building of use class E to a single apartment in use class C3 dwellinghouse at Traditional Sweet Shop, 85 North Street, Ripon HG4 1DP.

Single storey side and rear extension at 58 Bishopton Lane, Ripon HG4 2QN.