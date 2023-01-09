Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Change of use of first and second floors from a sandwich shop (Class E) to one dwelling (Class C3 (retrospective) at 28 Beulah Street, Harrogate HG1 1QH.

Replacement of existing dilapidated rear fire escape stair with new 'like for like' fire escape stair at Flat 3, 11 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Demolition of side extension and building of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 50 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate HG1 5AB.

Approval of details required under conditions 5 of planning permission 19/03508/FULMAJ in relation to on-site parking for unloading and loading and on-site material storage at Bodycare, 27 Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RW.

New entrance door and screen to replace existing steel door set on John Street elevation of the property at 21 Prospect Place, Harrogate HG1 1LB.

Prior notification under Schedule 2, Part 20 Class A for the addition of an additional storey to both blocks to form six additional residential units at Coppice Beck Court, Harrogate.

Removal of existing window and installation of bifolding doors at 30 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LH.

Erection of lightweight canopy structure (3.7m x 2.03m) to existing entrance to Betty's Tea Rooms - Harlow Carr, including minor modification to existing access path at Harlow Carr Gardens, Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms, Crag Lane, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G 20m street pole and additional equipment cabinets at Granby Park, Harrogate.

Partial demolition, conversion and extension of outbuilding to create residential annexe at Brooklands, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LU.

Enlargement of bungalow, creation of first floor accommodation to include rear dormer windows, insertion of roof windows, erection of front porch, side extension, rear extension and changes to fenestration at 11 Plompton Drive, Harrogate HG2 7DS.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.0 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.39 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.54 metres at 32 Halstead Road, Harrogate HG2 8BP.

Building of one free standing illuminated signage totem to car park boundary at Crimple Hall Garden Centre, Leeds Road, Pannal HG3 1EW.

Demolition of existing rear and side extensions. New two - storey rear and single-storey side extension. Conversion of existing garage to accommodation and open side canopy to enclosed store. Existing flat roof/lounge bay roof replaced. Existing house facing brickwork walls to be rendered at 8 Westminster Gate, Burn Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 1LU.

Building of two storey and single storey rear extensions, single storey porch extension and front canopy, loft conversion with front dormer windows and alterations to the fenestration. (Revised scheme) at 7 Green Way, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 9LR.

Demolition of single storey rear extension; Building of single storey rear and side extension at 9 Westbourne Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BD.

Proposed single storey side and rear extension (resubmission) at 39 Redfearn Mews, Harrogate HG2 9QN.

Building of coach house to form one, one bed dwelling in rear garden at Brantwood 7 Park Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Change of use to mixed use Class E (Retail) and Sui Generis (Micro-pub) at 67B High Street, Harrogate HG2 7LH.

Demolition of existing garage, side extension and rear extension; building of a two storey rear extension and single storey side extension. Alterations to fenestration. (Revised scheme) at 24 St James Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HT.

Two storey rear extension, single storey side, rear and wrap around extension, removal and replacement of dormer to front, replacement windows, material change to roof and rosemary tiles at 37 St Catherines Road, Harrogate HG2 8JZ.

Building of single storey rear extension at 5 Apley Close, Harrogate HG2 8PS.

Approval of details under condition 23 (external lighting) of planning permission 20/04301/FULMAJ. Demolition of Tate House Care Home and building of new build care home together with associated car parking, landscaping and amenity at Tate House, 28 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7SA.

Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets at The Cooperative Food, 50 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DP.

KNARESBOROUGH

Single storey side and rear extension at 35 Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AW.

Demolition of prefabricated garage and building of ancillary accommodation at 35 Bond End, Knaresborough HG5 9AW.

Building of first floor extension and alterations to fenestration and materials at 6 Netheredge Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9DA.

Loft conversion to include rear dormer, first floor front extension and alterations to fenestration including proposed new windows to ground floor lounge and external terracing at Studleigh, Ripley Road, Knaresborough HG5 9BY.

Certificate of Lawfulness for change of use of dwelling to a holiday let at 1 High Court, High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0HP.

Building of one dwelling and detached garage to the rear of 32 Manor Road (site area 0.1ha). Revised scheme at 32 Manor Road, Knaresborough HG5 0BN.

Demolition of rear conservatory and side timber lean to sheds; Building of a single storey rear and side flat roof extension, including installation of a roof lantern at 11 Littondale Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 0BQ.

Increase in height of front elevation ground floor level windows repositioning and width amendment to ground floor level rear elevation kitchen windows replacement of Juliette window to first floor rear elevation with conventional sill window at 1 York Close, Knaresborough HG5 0AN.

