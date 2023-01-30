Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Construct first floor extension from timber frame/render (as opposed to block/render) to same size as per granted permission at 25 Woodfield Road, Harrogate HG1 4LN.

Removal of existing BT phone box and installation of a proposed replacement BT street hub and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at Advertising Right Telephone Box, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Retrospective application for change of use from Cafe (Use class E) to hot food takeway (Sui Genesis) and erection of flue at 275 Skipton Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 3HD.

Proposed first floor extension over existing garage. Installation of one pitched roof dormer to front elevation. Extension of flat roof dormer to rear elevation. Alterations to fenestration. (Revised Scheme) at 60A Kent Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2EU.

Demolition of existing bin store and building of new office outbuilding adjoining existing external store at The Grange, Church Lane, Harrogate HG1 2QX.

Loft conversion with first floor rear extension, two front dormer extensions and alterations to fenestration at 54 Wedderburn Road, Harrogate HG2 7QQ.

Conversion of flat and office into two separate houses at Wilson Kennett Partnership, College House, 2 College Street, Harrogate HG2 0AH.

Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed development comprising the building of single storey garden room within the rear garden at 31 Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DR.

Building of a first floor rear extension and single storey rear extension at 10 Hartley Road, Harrogate HG2 9DQ.

Conversion of commercial building into self contained dwelling house at workshop rear of 28 Regent Parade, Harrogate.

Change of use of the warehouse from storage use (Class B8) into a single dwelling house (use class C3). Works to include various internal and external alterations including a proposed entrance extension, fenestration alterations, balcony, associated landscaping, garaging, outbuildings and car parking at Warehouse, Bilton Court, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG3 1GP.

Demolition of existing attached garage. Construction of new two storey side extension, front porch and detached garage. Alteration to fenestration and addition of render to existing dwelling at 3 Burnside Drive, Harrogate HG1 2BH.

Construction of additional floors, and external remodelling at 4 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HW.

Building of single storey rear extension and raised patio at 89 Beech Road, Harrogate HG2 8DZ.

Prior notification for the building of one single storey rear extension to extend 6m beyond the rear elevation and would be 3m in height with a flat roof at 113 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8EZ.

Building of new garage, reconfiguration of existing driveway, new hard landscaping and steps, new low-level wall and privacy hedge to boundary and new entrance sliding gate at 19 Westminster Drive, Burn Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 1NW.

Building of single storey rear extension at 2 Cornflower Way, Killinghall HG3 2WL.

Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/01596/FUL - Building of single storey extensions to sides and rear, alterations to roof including installation of two dormer windows to front and rear, formation of living accommodation within roofspace and alterations to fenestration at 67 Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DW.

Reduction in size and changed from glazed to pitched tiled roof at Sylvester House, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate HG2 8LJ.

Building of single storey side and rear wrap-around extension to replace existing garage and outbuildings. Replacement roof to form pitch at north western elevation at 39 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PR.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of a single storey porch to the front elevation at 9 Whiteway Head, Knaresborough HG5 8LE.

Change of use of land to form private vechicle and ice cream van parking at Car Park Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Proposed new-build double garage to side of property linked to existing house. Existing garage converted into new kitchen/dining room, new windows/doors and other internal/external alterations and associated landscaping to suit at House On The Hill, Byards Park, Knaresborough HG5 9BB.

Building of one two storey side extension, one single storey rear extension and one front porch at 19 Farndale Road, Knaresborough HG5 0NY.

Demolition of the existing garage and conservatory to allow for remodelling of existing property. Replacement 1.5 storey rear and side extensions, replacement rear dormer, proposed roof lights, PV solar panels, internal and fenestration alterations at The Green Barnfield, Scriven Green, Scriven Park, Scriven HG5 9DX.

NIDDERDALE

New steel portal frame building for use as an agricultural feed and hay store at Juleroyd House, Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Non-material amendment to planning permission 22/03819/DVCON - Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of Planning Permission 22/00626/FUL – Demolition of existing balcony and building of replacement single storey extension on footprint of balcony - Revised scheme at Linton House, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge HG3 5NJ.

RIPON

Extension to garage to create double garage, building of second storey over double garage and rear extension with two roof lights at 15 Darnborough Gate, Ripon HG4 2TF.

Demolish existing conservatory and utility to rear and replace with new single storey flat roofed extension at 7 Kings Mead, Ripon HG4 1EJ.

Prior Notification of building of additional storey over the original dwelling to a maximum height of 7.9m at Winterton, Berrygate Lane, Sharow HG4 5BJ.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of application 21/01414/REMMAJ to allow amendments including changes to internal road layout with associated landscaping updates, and amendments to Belfry house type at land

comprising field at 422023 480727 Foxholme Lane, Masham, North Yorkshire.