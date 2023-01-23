Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Discharge of condition 3 of Planning Permission 22/03327/FUL - Demolition of existing garage and garden store and building of two storey side extension. Front – porch extension. Demolition and reconstruction of unsafe boundary wall at Brynings, 13 Christ Church Oval, Harrogate HG1 5AJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacement of existing dilapidated rear fire escape stair with new 'like for like' fire escape stair at Flat 3, 11 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Retrospective change of use for one apartment (Use Class C3) to form short-term holiday accommodation (Revised Application) at Apartment 17, Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2HR.

Demolition of existing conservatory. Building of a single storey rear extension. Rooflight on rear roof slope. Includes internal alterations at 2 Oakdale Glen, Harrogate HG1 2JZ.

Prior notification for installation of 25m high telecommunications 1S Lattice tower, six antenna, 18 RRUs, two dishes and five ground based equipment cabinets and ancillary development at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate HG2 8PW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of a single storey wrap around extension to side and rear elevation connecting to existing rear extension at 2 Beech Road, Harrogate HG2 8EA.

Building of a single storey rear extension and decking at 4 Firs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9HA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two storey rear extension. Partial demolition and extension of existing garage. Solar roof panels at 57 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate HG2 8JL.

Part two, part single storey side extension and enlarged front porch at 55 Over Nidd, Harrogate HG1 3DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application for approval of details required under condition 26 (BREEAM Design Stage Certificate) of planning permission 21/02428/FULMAJ (Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associated parking and landscaping at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Amendments to the wording of condition 17 which relates to wheel washing facilities of 20/00610/DVCMAJ at land comprising field at 429860 452555 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details submitted to Discharge Conditions No. 4,6,8,9,10,12,16,17,18,19 and 23 of 17/00213/OUTMAJ at land comprising field at 429860 452555 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate.

Building of single storey and two storey extensions at 7 Arthurs Close, Harrogate HG2 0EF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Single storey rear extension (revised scheme) at 45 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate HG2 8LW.

Repositioning of external rear fire escape stairs and installation of solar panels on roof at land comprising field at 426471 455726 Burley Bank Road, Killinghall, North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KNARESBOROUGH

Proposed single storey rear extension at 3 Aspin Way, Knaresborough HG5 8HL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application for approval of details required under Condition 5 (Access, Parking, Turning and Loading Details) of planning permission 21/02251/FULMAJ (Development of Retirement Apartments with care (Use Class C2) including the demolition of existing buildings, formation of new vehicular access, parking, retaining structures, hardstanding, sewer diversion, erection of substation, refuse and maintenance stores, with associated works to trees, landscaping, formation of communal facilities and amenity space) at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LH.

Non material amendment to Condition 2 and 23 of planning consent 21/04684/RG3MAJ to allow the inclusion of an additional plan under Condition 2 and re wording of condition 23 at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Change of use from dwelling to dwelling and holiday let at 4 High Bridge Court, Waterside, Knaresborough HG5 9AZ.

Steel framed timber class barn at land to the West of Mother Shiptons Cave, Prophecy Lodge, Harrogate Road, Knaresborough HG5 8DD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approval of details under condition 4 (phasing of road works), condition 26 (accesses to the highway), condition 27 (closing existing access) and condition 31 (parking areas) of planning permission 21/02763/FULMAJ (Building of 64 residential dwellings and associated works) at site of Trelleborg, Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough.

NIDDERDALE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re-open existing agricultural access onto A59 (Skipton Road) at High Moor Pastures, Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Extension of new steel portal frame agricultural building to form a new agricultural machinery store at Juleroyd House, Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversion of barn to form dwelling and installation of treatment plant at barn at Lane Head, Bramley Head Lane, West End, North Yorkshire.

RIPON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extension of Cafe Nero into 17 Market Place (formerly occupied by Leeds Building Society). Repainting of both units Farrow and Ball 'Railings'. Installation of one door on Queen Street elevation. Remove one fascia sign and erection of two new fascia signs to on Market Place Elevation - 17b and 17 Market Place. Erection of one projecting sign to Queen St Elevation -17 Market Place and alteration of one projecting sign to Market Place Elevation - 17b Market Place at Caffe Nero, Leeds Building Society, 17 and 17A Market Place, Ripon HG4 1BW.

Construction of annex to provide support facilities for Ripon Cathedral, including a refectory, a Song School and toilets, involving the demolition of a toilet block, outbuildings and a stone wall plus the replacement of trees which will be lost and the enhancement of part of Minster Road at Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, Ripon HG4 1QT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of second storey rear extension over existing single storey rear extension at 3 Littlethorpe Park, Ripon HG4 1UQ.

Demolition of existing canopy and replacement with new canopy to provide cover to new disabled access ramp with buggy/wheelchair parking at St Wilfrids Roman Catholic Nursery School, Coltsgate Hill, Ripon HG4 2AB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of detached annex at 26 College Road, Ripon HG4 2HA.

Approval of details submitted under Condition 3 of planning permission 19/00072/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to allow variations to the internal layout of planning permission 12/04481/FUL -Conversion of coach house to form one dwelling with building of two storey and single storey extension at Prospect House, 54 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1HA.