Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Outline permission for the building of one dwelling with all matters reserved at 38 St Johns Grove, Harrogate HG1 3AH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of single storey front extension at 58A York Place, Harrogate HG1 5RH.

Prior notification for change of use of offices (Use Class E) to 12 apartments (Use Class C3) at Simpson House, 11 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate.

Proposed residential conversion of redundant parts of the Old Swan Hotel into 17 apartments together with associated works and adaptations relating to proposed improvements to the hotel operation at Old Swan Hotel, Swan Road, Harrogate HG1 2SR.

Single and two storey side, rear and front extensions, drive and gate alterations, removal of existing garage at 197 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front and rear single storey extensions, chimney removal and hip to gable extensions inc re-roofing works. New attic layout at 142 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7AB.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (External Lighting) of planning permisson 21/01465/REMMAJ (Reserved Matters Application for the building of 133 dwellings, public open space, green infrastructure and associated works with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered pursuant to outline permission 19/02262/OUTMAJ (appeal decision APP/E2734/W/20/3260624) as varied by application 21/02605/DVCMAJ) land comprising field 431917 456498 Kingsley Drive Track, Harrogate HG1 4FN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-material amendment to planning permission 21/04241/FUL - Building of two storey extension and refurbishment of existing centre at The Hydro, Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate HG1 2RP.

Prior notification for the building of five single storey rear extension. Each extension would extend 8m beyond the rear elevation and would be 3m in height to the eaves and 4m in height to the ridge at Stream Corner, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate HG2 8HJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of single storey rear and side extensions and front porch with rear and side dormers and rooflights with loft conversion at 3 Vernon Road, Harrogate HG2 8DE.

Change of use of units 7 and 8 Thikill Park from commercial (Use Class E g) to a veterinary practice (Use Class E (c iii)) at Unit 7 & Unit 8 Thirkill Park, Thirkill Drive, Pannal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two storey side extension at 12 Milton Road, Pannal HG3 1JW.

Dormer extension to rear at Flat 3, 69 West End Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of single storey extension to rear at Stonehaven, 1 Leadhall Drive, Harrogate HG2 9NL.

Non material minor amendment to change flat roof of boot room to pitched roof with matching tiles and additional window to rear elevation of planning permission 22/00050/FUL – Building of two single storey extensions. (Revised scheme) at Beech House, 1A Wheatlands Road, Harrogate HG2 8BB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approval of details under Conditions 7 (safe operation of railway), 12A (site characterisation) and 13 (bat survey) of planning permission 19/00320/FUL (demolition of the existing building and building of four dwellings with garages and two-storey front extension to Claremont) at site of Tewit Park Auto Services, Back Tewit Well Road, Harrogate HG2 8JF.

Change of use of former restaurant (Use Class E) into one two bedroom apartment, and one one bedroom apartment (Use Class C3) at 1A Valley Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolition of existing cricket pavilion and construction of new two storey pavilion for Killinghall Cricket Club at Cricket Ground, Otley Road, Killinghall.

KNARESBOROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application for approval of details required under condition 21 (Construction Ecological Management Plan) of 21/02251/FULMAJ (Development of Retirement Apartments with care (Use Class C2) inc the demolition of existing buildings, formation of new vehicular access, parking, retaining structures, hardstanding, sewer diversion, erection of substation, refuse and maintenance stores, with associated works to trees, landscaping, formation of communal facilities and amenity space) at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LH.

Two storey rear extension. Three front canopy extensions at 5 St Margarets Close, Knaresborough HG5 0JT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversion of existing lightwell to extend bedroom at north eastern elevation, with addition of roof and lantern light at 6 Castle Ings Court, Knaresborough HG5 8FF.

NIDDERDALE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building of two single storey extensions at 8 Foster Beck Lodge, Pateley Bridge HG3 5HL.

Single storey rear extension. Lower ground rear extension. New front porch. Alterations to roof including new dormer windows and internal alterations (revised scheme) at Heron Bank, Tang Road, High Birstwith HG3 2JU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed building of garage and stores at Holme Farm, Heyshaw Road, Harrogate HG3 4HD.

Construction of rear dormer at Hacklers Hill, Dacre HG3 4AF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval 20/00791/FUL - Proposed Replacement Dwelling to allow the re-siting of the dwelling and elevational changes including alterations to fenestration and entrance arrangement at Cragg Hall, Wilsill Methodist Chapel to Wysing House, Wilsill HG3 5EE.

Demolition of existing conservatory and building of replacement garden room. Building of porch. Replacing roof covering with natural blue slates. Building of detached garage and stores at Bishopside Farmhouse, Blazefield HG3 5NG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

23/00053/DISCON - Approval of details under condition 3 (rooflights) and condition 5 (roof slate) of planning permission 19/05030/FUL Proposed pointing and roof repairs including two conservation roof lights to garage/store at Dale Cottage, Lofthouse HG3 5RZ.

RIPON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of three cottages at Skellgate House, 18 Water Skellgate, Ripon, HG4 1BQ.

Reconstruction of chimney and installation of new rooflight at 5 Bishopton, Ripon HG4 2QL.

Advertisement Hide Ad