Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) to add amended balcony detail of planning permission 14/02179/FUL and 22/00008/NREFPP – Insertion of balconies to rear elevation to four apartments at 4-6 South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QU.

Approval of details required under conditions 3 (walling materials) and 4 (door joinery details) under planning consent 22/02897/FUL – External alterations including new window, new wall, replacement doors and masonry at The Old Court House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 21/05382/FUL to allow for amendments to window and doors sizes and/or styles, revised cycle storage provision and minor internal layout changes. {\i For information planning permission 21/05382/FUL permitted the demolition of a vacant garage / workshop and building of two dwelling} at 33A Franklin Road, Harrogate HG1 5ED.

Retrospective application for erection of 1.85m fence along property frontage at 47 Grove Road, Harrogate HG1 5EP.

Prior Notification under Schedule 2, Part 20, Class A for the addition of an additional storey to Block A to form three additional residential units at Coppice Beck Court, Harrogate.

Prior Notification under Schedule 2, Part 20, Class A for the addition of an additional storey to Block B to form three additional residential units at Coppice Beck Court, Harrogate.

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 22/03244/FUL: Alteration to existing rear outbuilding involving removal of upper gable structure and reforming gable on boundary at 3 York Road, Harrogate HG1 2QA.

Replacement entrance gates, first floor garage extension and general alterations to the property at 78 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NE.

Removal of glass roof and replacement with tiled roof. Alterations to fenestration and installation of roof lights. Installation of solar panels and erection PPC Aluminium gazebo at 4 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9AB.

Construction of single storey detached building for swimming pool, gym and garden room use under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 1, Class E of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) at Stream Corner, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate HG2 8HJ.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 6 (Land Contamination Verification Report) of planning permission 21/02848/FULMAJ) (Building of eight commercial units (Use Class E(g)) with associaated parking and landscaping) at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Non material amendment of Planning Permission 22/01201/FUL to retain the original garage door and make fenestration alterations including a window to the rear and door to the extension at 3 Westminster Rise, Burn Bridge HG3 1LZ.

Building of two storey rear extension with Juliet balcony, reroofing of existing extension and alterations to fenestration at 1 Wayside Walk, Harrogate HG2 8NN.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 32 (Solar Panels) of planning permission 20/04301/FULMAJ (Demolition of Tate House Care Home and building of new build care home together with associated car parking, landscaping and amenity) at site of 28 Wetherby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Single storey and first floor extensions and alterations at 3 Stray Road, Harrogate HG2 8AR.

Single storey Orangery extension at Sylvester House, Slingsby Walk, Harrogate HG2 8LJ.

Building of garage and formation of new dropped kerb crossing at 15 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Replacement single storey side and rear extension at Windsor House, 16B Windsor Lane, Knaresborough HG5 8DX.

Details submitted in accordance with Condition 19 (landscape scheme) of planning consent 21/04684/RG3MAJ at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire HG5 8EB.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 6 (Off-Site Highway Mitigation Works) of planning permission 21/02251/FULMAJ (Development of Retirement Apartments with care (Use Class C2) including the demolition of existing buildings, formation of new vehicular access, parking, retaining structures, hardstanding, sewer diversion, erection of substation, refuse and maintenance stores, with associated works to trees, landscaping, formation of communal facilities and amenity space) at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LH.

Non-Material Amendment to allow for a reduction in number of apartments from 61 to 55, internal layout changes and minor external alterations of planning permission 21/02251/FULMAJ – Development of Retirement Apartments with care (Use Class C2) including the demolition of existing buildings, formation of new vehicular access, parking, retaining structures, hardstanding, sewer diversion, erection of substation, refuse and maintenance stores, with associated works to trees, landscaping, formation of communal facilities and amenity space at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough.

Replacement of roof tiles at 59 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0HB.

NIDDERDALE

Approval of details reserved by conditions no. 4 (stone sample panel), 5 (window details), 6 (door details) and 7 (external joinery colour) of 22/01077/LB - Internal alterations and alterations to the fenestration at 45 High Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5JZ.

Approval of details reserved by conditions no. 4 (stone sample panel), 5 (window details), 6 (door details) and 7 (external joinery colour) of 22/01072/FULChange of use from retail unit (Use Class E) to dwelling (Use Class C3), internal alterations and alterations to the fenestration at 45 High Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5JZ.

RIPON

Construction of side extension to form utility room and sun room, building of canopy over entrance and conversion of garage to form annex at Red Gables, 14 South Crescent, Ripon HG4 1SW.

Demolish existing conservatory and flat roof rear extension and erection of smaller dual pitched roof extension in its place at 111 Aismunderby Road, Ripon HG4 1SD.

