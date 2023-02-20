Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.55 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.8 metres at 9 Knox Drive, Harrogate HG1 3JJ.

Variation of conditions 2 and 9 of planning permission 22/00600/RG3 to allow relocation of approved parking and removal of first floor side window at 68 Poplar Grove, Harrogate HG1 4PN.

Advertisement consent for one replacement internally illuminated ATM sign at HSBC, 7 Prospect Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1RN.

Approval of details of a Preliminary Risk Assessment (Phase I Desk Study Report), surface water drainage works and management of surface water during construction under Conditions 3, 8 and 10 of planning permission 21/05382/FUL at 33A Franklin Road, Harrogate HG1 5ED.

Building of raised decking to form seating area with timber traditional banister (Retrospective) at Taverna, 23-25 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DH.

Loft conversion, rear dormer, ground floor front extension and two storey front extension with exterior remodelling and fenestration alterations at 12 Sussex Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2NZ.

Demolition of existing and building of new single storey side extension. Alterations to rear land levels with alterations to boundary wall and terrace. Re-render dwelling and erection of greenhouse (Revised Scheme) at 16B Oakdale, Harrogate HG1 2LL.

Single storey infill to unoccupied single storey existing roof space at Harrogate District Hospital, Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate HG2 7SX.

Proposed garage conversion and alterations to fenestration at 138 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate HG2 9AJ.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (external materials) and 9 (construction management) under planning permission 19/03093/FUL – Demolition of existing garage and building of a single dwelling at 62A Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DP.

Conversion of existing ground floor retail and demolition of outbuildings to form three apartments, building of two storey extension, change of use of basement from commercial storage to residential storage and tree works at Sunkist Tanning, 12-12A Devonshire Place, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 4AA.

Building of first floor extension at 45 Greenfields Drive, Harrogate HG2 7BL.

Lateral reduction of one Oak tree (T44 - identified as T1) by up to 2.3m, and crown clean, remove crossing and rubbing branches and epicormic growth up to 40mm of (T1) and one Oak tree (T43 - identified as T2). Within Tree Preservation Order 01/1972 at Springfield Lodge, 13 Rossett Gardens, Harrogate HG2 9PP.

Non-Material Amendment Application to substitute house types approved under 20/01556/FULMAJ for an additional elevational treatment type at land comprising field at 431533 455850 Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Rear extension and alterations at 11 Firs Drive, Harrogate HG2 9HB.

Crown lift to 3.5m and maximum pruning cuts of 35mm to one Beech (T2 on sketch plan). Crown lift to 3.8m and maximum pruning cuts of 35mm to one Beech (T3 on sketch plan). Crown lift to 4.3m and maximum pruning cuts of 35mm to one Beech (T4 on sketch plan) within Tree Preservation Order 09/2009 at 24 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate HG2 8QR.

Single storey side extension facing a highway at 20 Marvell Rise, Harrogate HG1 3LT.

Installation of 18m high slim-line phase 9 monopole, supporting six antennas, two equipment cabinets, one electric meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto including one GPS module at St Georges Road/Leeds Road, Oatlands, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8BQ.

The installation of 16m high slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, one wraparound equipment cabinet at the base of the monopole, two equipment cabinets, one electric meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto at Harrogate Service Unit 80 High Street, Harrogate HG2 7LW.

KNARESBOROUGH

Roof raise, loft conversion and rear dormer (resubmission) at 11 The Chase, Knaresborough HG5 0SY.

None material amendment to application ref 22/04244/FUL – Front window changed to door of ground floor utility at The Vineries, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LT.

Crown lift one Ash tree (T7) to a height of 5m above ground level. Remove basal growth from one Ash tree G5(a)) to raise crown. Remove most of tree cover of one Hazel tree and one Hawthorn tree (G5). Works to trees within A10 of Tree Preservation Order 01/1959 at 65 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough HG2 8LH.

T1 (Field Maple) - Lateral reduction by up to 2.3m maximum pruning cuts of 50mm. T2 (Elm) - Fell. T3 (Elm) - Fell. (We don't know who these trees belong too. Richard Fountain and I have tried to find out but no one seems to know who they belong too) at 59 Woodpark Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9DL.

T1 (Beech) - Crown reduction back to previous pruning points, maximum pruning cuts 40mm at Home Farm House,The Green, Scriven HG5 9DX.

Full Planning Application for the building of 73 residential dwellings and associated infrastructure at land comprising field at 436940 462883 Minskip Road, Staveley, North Yorkshire.

NIDDERDALE

Demolition of existing double and single storey side extensions. Building of replacement double storey side extension, Alterations to fenestration, forming pitched roof over bay window and building of porch canopy at Cartmel, Hartwith Avenue, Summerbridge HG3 4HT.

Non material amendment to planning permission 20/02714/FUL to alter the positions of the windows/doors in the approved extension at Horsemans Well Hall, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

New tracks to assist with the establishment of woodland and its future management at The Helks, Bouthwaite HG3 5RP.

RIPON