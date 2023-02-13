Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Listed Building consent for internal redecoration and external alterations including installation of replacement signage consisting of one external hanging sign and one metal pin mounted logo frontage sign at Jo Malone, 3 Prospect Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1RH.

Variation of condition 3 of Planning Permission 21/04204/DVCON to allow for increase operating hours of the cocktail bar on Friday & Saturday from 1030 to 0400 to 1030 to 0630. {\i For information Planning permission 21/04204/DVCON increased the operating hours of the cocktail bar permitted under an earlier permission, 20/03345/COU, from 23:30 to 04:00.} at Best Bar, 54 Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2RL.

Demolition of garage, single storey extension and conservatory. Building of front porch, one and a half storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 78 Eleanor Road, Harrogate HG2 7AL.

Construction of dormer on rear elevation at 5 Lynton Gardens, Harrogate HG1 4TE.

Conversion of existing outbuildings, garage and part west wing to form a residential annexe at Fulwith Grange, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate HG2 8HJ.

Reserved matters application pursuant to outline planning permission 20/02318/OUTMAJ with full details of the appearance, landscaping, layout, access and scale of a development of 184 new build dwellings and the conversion of North Lodge, Headmasters House, Kensington House and Library to form 16 dwellings, together with associated infrastructure, sustainable drainage at NPIA Police Training Centre, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Building of replacement dwelling and demolition of existing farmhouse at Pannal House Farm, Church Lane, Pannal HG3 1NH.

Demolition of existing side extension. Two storey side extension containing kitchen, utility and master bedroom. Two storey re-modeling of right hand side of front elevation at Low Folly,Westminster Drive, Burn Bridge HG3 1NW.

Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and construction of two dwelling houses and associated parking at 14 Moorland View, Harrogate HG2 7EZ.

Approval of window and door frame details, scheme of landscaping and electric vehicle charging under conditions 4, 5 & 10 of planning permission 21/02882/DVCMAJ at The Lawns, 31 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JT.

Retrofit of existing and construction of new garage/outbuilding. Demolition of black metal clad garage. New stepped rear external access at Flat 1, Mile End House, 1 Stray Road, Harrogate HG2 8AR.

Full planning application for demolition of existing garage and part of existing buildings, alterations and extensions to the existing buildings to increase care home bedrooms from 40 to 60 (Use Class C2), proposed landscaping, site access improvement and associated works. Temporary stationing of nine porta-cabins at Apley Grange, 35 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JT.

Conversion and extension of former Coach House to form one dwelling at 23 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HA.

Building of single storey extension at Oak Lodge, 2 Greystones Avenue, Killinghall HG3 2BJ.

Building of part two storey and part first floor extension with external alterations including alterations to roof at Syke Cottage, 6 Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall HG3 2AQ.

Approval of details under condition 4 (materials) of planning consent 20/01783/FUL – Building of a detached domestic garage block at Oak Beck House, Lund Lane, Killinghall HG3 2BG.

Crown Reduction (by 1m) of one Yew tree (T1) and (to reduce the height by 2m) of one Holly tree (T2) within Harrogate Conservation Area at Granby Lodge, 10 Granby Road, Harrogate HG1 4ST.

Felling of one Ash Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Crown Reduction (by 1.5m) and Crown Thin (by 10 per cent) of one Sycamore Tree (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area at Apartment 3, The Regency, 61A East Parade, Harrogate HG1 5LP.

Works to trees subject to Tree Preservation Order No. 01/1969 A3 one Yew (T1) - reduce the lateral branch spread overhanging the lawn by 1 meter following the edge and curvature of the lawn back to the historically trimmed line, retaining canopy radius of 3 - 4 meters. One Sycamore (T2) - remove epicormic growth to 6 meters at 18 Rosedale, Pannal HG3 1LB.

Felling of one Plum Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 2 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7SA.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of single storey extension, new porch canopy and material change over garage door at Netherlands, Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HY.

Demolition of existing side extension, front porch and carport. Building of new porch and single-storey side extension at 2 Wetherby Road, Knaresborough HG5 8LQ.

NIDDERDALE

Retention of roadside bund at Windmill House, Skipton Road, Kettlesing HG3 2LT.

Dry store - Machinery and Hay at Flos Cottage, Hardcastle Garth, Hartwith HG3 3EX.

Proposed single storey, lean-to side extension to form porch, utility, WC and external store. Timber shed to be removed at Hill Rise, New Church Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LG.

Proposed Livestock Shed at James Barn, Redlish Road, Padside.

RIPON

Proposed single storey rear extension at 16 Whitcliffe Crescent, Ripon HG4 2JP.

Listed building application for conversion of three floors above ground floor retail unit to form two apartments with alterations to rear pitched roof to form flat roofed parapet wall and access arrangements, installation of external staircase, railings and rooflights, alterations to fenestration and internal works to partitions and joinery at Wrens, The House Of Independent Retailers, 20 Fishergate, Ripon HG4 1DY.

Felling of one Elm Tree within Ripon Conservation Area at North Croft, 40A North Street, Ripon HG4 1HJ.

