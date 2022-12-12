Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Approval of details under Condition 5 (Landscaping) of permission 22/02594/DVCMAJ (Application to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning approval: 19/00595/FULMAJ - Change of Use from pub (Use class A4) to cafe (Use class A3) and activity centre (Sui generis) in connection with RHS Garden Harlow Carr) Works to include: demolition of extensions, partitions, boundary wall and low wall; building of three single storey extensions and boundary wall; reduction of floor levels; widening of entrance; removal of fire escape; installation of replacement doors, windows and fanlights; alterations to fenestration; formation and restoration of hard and soft landscaping at The Harrogate Arms, Crag Lane to Harrogate Arms, Harrogate HG3 1QA.

Change of Use from storage area to new apartment at 22 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Change of Use of storage area to new apartment at 24 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate HG1 1DB.

Installation of a BT Street Hub on Cambridge Street outside HSBC and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at footpath outside HSBC, Cambridge Street, Harrogate HG1 1RN.

Reglazing of existing clear single glazed windows with double glazing and secondary glazing to rear of feature-stained glass stair window with conservation style units at 8 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

New external rear window at The Old Court House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Installation of two halo illuminated individually applied replacement letters on front and side elevations at Victoria Shopping Centre, Unit 1 Levels 2 and 3 Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1AE.

Removal of existing BT phone box and installation of a proposed replacement BT street hub and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at Telephone Box, Prospect Crescent, Harrogate.

Removal of tempietto / bandstand at Station Gardens, Station Square, Harrogate.

Demolition of existing single storey rear extension, building of part single storey/part two storey extensions to side and rear. Conversion of existing garage to living accomodation and alterations to fenestration. Building of patios to rear. (Revised scheme and part retrospective) at 70 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

Demolition of existing detached timber garage and construction of new masonry garage. Building of new fence/gate at 11 Birstwith Road, Harrogate HG1 4TG.

Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) to allow additional ground floor shower room of planning permission 21/04762/FUL – Building of one two storey extension; building of one single storey extension; building of one dormer extension; alterations to roof at 35 Leyland Road, Harrogate HG1 4RU.

Proposed front, side and rear single storey extensions. Building of greenhouse and garden wall. Alterations to main dwelling and decking area to rear at 9 Rossett Beck, Harrogate HG2 9NT.

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) to allow flat roofs and rear dormer extension of planning permission 21/02688/FUL – Building of single storey extension, replacement pitched roof to garage and

replacement pitched roof with three rooflights to existing rear extension and removal of first floor bay window at 11 St Winifreds Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8LT.

Single storey rear and side extension with roof lantern and stone walling to match existing. Installation of two rooflights and replacement window to existing rear lean to at 17 Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8JQ.

Proposed two storey extension to side/rear at 17 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate HG2 8NQ.

KNARESBOROUGH

Variation of Condition 2 of Application Reference Number: 19/04551/FUL Date of Decision: 26/05/2020 at Bowling Green Yard, Kirkgate, Knaresborough HG5 8AF.

Building of a retractable canopy structure to forecourt area. Replacement glazing treatment to existing frontage. Creation of new entrance door in West elevation at 31A York Place, Knaresborough HG5 0AD.

Building of two single storey extensions and alterations to fenestration at 2 Stockwell Place, Knaresborough HG5 0LJ.

Approval of details under conditions 3 and 30 (highways) (of planning permission 21/02763/FULMAJ Building of 64 residential dwellings and associated works at site of Trelleborg, Halfpenny Lane, Knaresborough.

NIDDERDALE

Replace floorboards in bedroom 1, replace lath and plaster ceilings, internal insulation to all external walls with breathable insulation board and lime plaster finish, removal of internal lobby at ground floor, install en-suite to bedroom 1, structural repairs and insert sound insulation and plasterboard between joists in ground floor room at Fringill Top, Stumps Lane, Darley HG3 2RR.

Internal alterations; addition of a new side access door and the replacement of a pair of rear french doors with a single door and flag window at Tangmede, Darley Head, Darley HG3 2QF.

Removal of first floor non bearing partition at School House, Stripe Lane, Hartwith HG3 3EZ.

Demolition of existing buildings and development of five new buildings for employment use (Use Classes E(g), B2/B8) with associated yard space, car parking and landscaping at Springfield Farm, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe HG3 2LN.

Reserved matters application for building of one agricultural workers dwelling (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) under outline permission 19/03551/OUT at land comprising field at 415573 459745 Padside.

Demolition of existing dwelling and building of replacement at Fairview, Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AX.

One bay extension to existing livestock building at J A Stoney And Son, White Woods Farm, Peat Lane, Bewerley HG3 5JD.

RIPON

Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of Planning Permission 22/01157/DVCMAJ to allow for the use of the external materials of brick and render. {\i For information planning

permission 22/01157/DVCMAJ permitted a revised parking layout, additional access, altered location of terraced dwellings and revised fenestration of a residential development that also includes a detached dwelling and the conversion of the public house to five flats originally permitted under planning permission 20/00624/FULMAJ.} at The Ship, Bondgate, Ripon HG4 1QE.