Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Alterations and change of use of the upper floors of No. 21a, 21-22 West Park to form six residential apartments; change of use of ground floor retail unit at no. 21a to form access to proposed flats; creation of bin and bike storage to ground floor and associated alterations at 21-22 West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BJ.

Proposed landscaping and engineering works, new well heads and means of enclosure associated with RHS Garden Harlow Carr and the Harrogate Arms, (planning permission 22/02594/DVCMAJ); including the change of use of land and the construction of a bridge and new public footpath to accommodate diverted public right of way at The Harrogate Arms, Crag Lane to Harrogate Arms, Harrogate HG3 1QA.

Display of two internally illuminated digital LCD display screens to either side of the BT Street Hub unit at Telephone Box, Prospect Crescent, Harrogate.

Building of two storey rear extension (inc. basement), rear raised terrace area, replacement garage with room over and replacement front porch extension. (Revised scheme) at Bridgecroft 70A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

New rear balcony, new bi fold doors to rear and internal alterations at 2 Kent Drive, Harrogate HG1 2LG.

Demolition of existing lean to extension and construction of a single storey side extension and stove flue (revised scheme) at Kenilworth Lodge, 3 Kent Avenue, Harrogate HG1 2ES.

Building of single storey rear extension, door canopy and detached garden annex. Installation of new entrance gates and alterations to external materials at 31 Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DR.

Application for the approval of details under Condition 3 (materials) of 22/01323/DVCON (variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 21/05019/FUL - Removal of existing side extension, rear extension, dormers and garage. Building of new two storey rear extension to include a balcony. Building of detached garage. Associated landscaping. Alterations to existing fenestration, external materials and roof (to include an increase in roof height) at Sundown, 59 Plantation Road, Harrogate HG2 0DB.

V-shaped post sign at 1 Freemans Way, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 1RW.

Certificate of Lawful Development for demolition of single story rear extension. Building of new single storey flat roof rear extension and single storey pitched roof side extension at Springmount, 1 Throstle Nest Drive, Harrogate HG2 9PB.

Demolition of single storey extension and conservatory. Single and double storey extension, conversion of garage to office/gym. Render to brickwork walls at 149 Almsford Drive, Harrogate HG2 8EE.

Demolition of existing detached garage. Building of double storey rear/side/infill extension, single storey side, rear and wrap round extension with attached garage at 7 Park Road, Harrogate HG2 9AZ.

Removal of existing BT phone box and installation of a proposed replacement BT Street Hub on footpath on High Street and associated display of advertisement to both sides of the unit at footpath outside Starbeck Post Office (51) High Street, Harrogate HG1 4PZ.

Approval of details under Condition 4 (window and door materials) of 21/02882/DVCMAJ (Variation of conditions 2 and 9 of planning permission 20/01168/DVCMAJ to allow for additional course to stone plinths, amended parking layouts, repositioning of cycle store, provision of patio areas to Apartments 1 & 2, and balconies to Apartments 5, 6 and 7 with associated changed fenestration to incorporate doors, deletion of stone panel above French doors and enlargement of utility and kitchen windows to Apartment 3 and repositioned windows to Apartments 3,6,8,9 and 10) at site of The Lawns Nursing Home, 31 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JT.

Non material minor amendment for additional window to front elevation of extension of planning permission 22/00050/FUL – Building of two single storey extensions. (Revised scheme) at Beech House, 1A Wheatlands Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8BB.

KNARESBOROUGH

Proposed new pitched roof dormer extensions to rear and side elevations at 9 Stephenson Close, Knaresborough HG5 8EG.

Approval of details required under conditions 5, 6, 7 (Land Contamination) under planning consent 22/00229/DVCON - Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) for alter plans of planning permission 20/03868/RG3 - Building of two dwellings following demolition of garage block at Garage Block, Park Parade, Knaresborough.

Certificate of Lawful Development for single storey side and rear extension at 8 Greengate Drive, Knaresborough HG5 9EN.

Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed loft conversion using the existing roof space. Velux windows to the rear only (no dormers) at 29 Chestnut Drive, Knaresborough HG5 0UF.

NIDDERDALE

Building of twenty four dwelling houses, remodelling and rationalisation of access, drainage and servicing layout and landscaping at land to the Northeast of the B6165, Birchwood, Summerbridge HG3 4BN.

Dry store - Machinery Hay at Flos Cottage, Hardcastle Garth, Hartwith HG3 3EX.

Building of Garage and Log store (revised scheme) at Spring Cottage, Highfield Farm, Hartwith HG3 3HA.

Building of single storey side extension at Mount Pleasant, Stripe Lane, Hartwith HG3 3HA.

Approval of details under Condition 13c (Implementation of approved remediation scheme for Plots 9 to 20 only) of planning permission 19/03094/FULMAJDemolition of former highway depot building; Building of 20 dwellings with associated hardstanding and landscaping works at County Highways Depot, Millfield Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5AX.

Building of agricultural building for storage of machinery and equipment at land comprising Os Field 0061 Lofthouse.

Change of Use of Agricultural Buildings to Use Class B2 and B8 at land comprising OS Field 3100 Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite.

Discharge of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 21/02571/FUL - Building of replacement dwelling with associated tree works and landscaping and demolition of existing dwelling and garage at site of

