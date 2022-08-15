Planning applications received week ending August 12

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of a single storey conservatory to the side elevation at 75 Knox Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3JB.

External alterations including new window, new wall, replacement doors and masonry at The Old Court House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Approval of details under condition 3 (waste storage) of planning permission 21/00002/FUL Conversion of an existing dwelling into three apartments, alterations to fenestrations and formation of one rear dormer window at 40 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate HG1 5HB.

Application to vary conditon 2 (approved plans) of Planning Permission 22/00331/FUL at The Keys, 14 Rutland Road, Harrogate HG1 2PY.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 20/02564/FUL - Formation of enlarged access point and building of electric gates, alterations to access steps to the property, building of two storey and single storey extensions, conversion loft space to habitable living space, alterative to fenestration and installation of four rooflights at Rydal, 11A Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LE.

Approval of details required under condition 4 (window and door details) and condition 5 (roof details) of Planning Permission 22/00289/FUL: Erection of one two storey rear extension, one single storey side extension, refurbishment of external elevations and conversion of lower ground undercroft areas at Long House, Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LH.

Building of single storey rear extension at 3 St Andrews Avenue, Harrogate HG2 7RN.

New roof terrace on flat roof of extension previously approved under 21/03051/FUL at 64 Beckwith Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0BH.

Approval of details required under conditions 4, 6, 10, 15, 17 and 18 of planning permission 21/05195/FULMAJ - Proposals for the demolition of the existing residential care home and replacement with a supported housing scheme, comprising 36 residential units accommodated within three, three storey blocks, with associated parking and landscaping at 34 Claro Road, Harrogate HG1 4AU.

Conversion of existing treatment rooms and salon to create a one bedroom apartment at ground floor and a two bedroom apartment at first and second floors at Mowbray Mews, The Coach House, Mowbray Square, Harrogate HG1 5AU.

Vinyl coverings on pods at Morrisons, Plumpton Park, Harrogate HG2 7LD.

Building of car windscreen repair facility (Use Class Sui Generis) at Morrisons, Plumpton Park, Harrogate HG2 7LD.

Building of a single storey and two storey extension to the rear. Convert the rear half of the existing garage and infill between this and the main property. (Revised Scheme) at 3 Mallinson Oval, Harrogate HG2 9HH.

Two storey side extension and front extension. Single storey rear extension. Application of render to existing dwelling at 17 Firs Crescent, Harrogate HG2 9HF.

New garage and storage building at Crimple Brow, Hill Foot Lane, Pannal HG3 1NT.

To remove all of the existing windows from the three storey bay and the second floor gable end window and install new single glazed windows at High Stone Cottage, 22 High Street, Hampsthwaite HG3 2ET.

KNARESBOROUGH

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 21/04684/RG3MAJ- Full planning application for the demolition and redevelopment of a new Leisure Centre at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Single storey rear extension at Netherwood, Ripley Road, Knaresborough HG5 9HA.

Conversion of garage and first floor extension at 7 Alexandra Place, Knaresborough HG5 9ER.

NIDDERDALE

Change of use of outbuilding to form single storey one bedroom dwelling to include; replacing rendered blockwork with stone, the installation of a fence and alterations and additional fenestration at Holly Garth, Swalewood Lane, High Birstwith HG3 2JN.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans to include second floor and dormers) of planning permission 19/04577/FUL - Building of two dwellings, conversion of commercial property to dwelling and demolition of garage at Church Hill Garage, Dacre Banks, HG3 4ED.

Non material amendment to change the fenestration of planning permission 20/02046/COU - Conversion of stables to form home office at Horsemans Well Barn, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

Building of detached outbuilding at Croft House Farm, Long Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LU.

Approval of details of a Biodiversity Enhancement and Management Plan effective for a minimum period of 30 years under condition 8 of planning permission 20/03381/FULMAJ Creation of a new junction with the public highway and associated modifications to the existing highway, construction of front gate vehicle control canopy and new gate house at RAF Menwith Hill, Main Street, Menwith Hill Camp HG3 2RF.

RIPONAlterations to Listed Building including replacement staircase, replacement of two rear windows and renovation of two front facing windows at 85 North Street, Ripon HG4 1DP.

Listed Building consent for internal alterations and replacement of rear rooflight with two rooflights in association with the proposed conversion of upper floors into four flats at 3A Old Market Place, Ripon.

Listed Building Consent for the installation of estate fencing and security gates to demarcate ownership boundaries and vehicular access road to rear courtyard. Replacing current timber post and rail fencing and security gates at Highfield House, 6 Hemsworth Walk, Ripon.

EIA Screening request for building of two grain stores and replacement general store, building of feed mill extension, formation of HGV and car parking and landscaping in connection with existing mill business at The Mill, Foxholme Lane, Masham HG4 4EL.