Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Single storey rear extension at 31 Hill Top Mount, Harrogate HG1 3BL.

Two storey gable extension with single storey rear extension and porch at 23 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate HG1 3BJ.

Conversion of existing garage at 2A Lilac Grove, Harrogate HG1 4EJ.

The proposal relates to the installation of 15m high phase nine slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including one GPS module at Majestic Wine, 159 Skipton Road, Harrogate HG1 4LJ.

Demolition of garage and building of two storey side and single storey rear extension. Building of single storey detatched building and alterations to fenestration and materials at 4 Dorset Close, Harrogate HG1 2LR.

Change of use from Use Class E (Commercial, Business and Service) to Use Class B2 (General industrial) to facilitate the use of the building as a motor vehicle repair garage at 34 - 36 Camwal Road, Harrogate HG1 4PT.

Application to determine whether prior approval is required for the proposed demolition of a dilapidated cricket pavilion with associated storage unit, five buildings at the former Pennine View Stud, a small metal shed and a small stone barn at land comprising field at Grid Reference 428025 453431 Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Part demolition of existing extension and building of two storey side / single storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration and materials at 50 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate HG2 0HU.

Demolition of existing rear conservatory extension and construction of new rear single storey extension. Change to fenestration to rear and side elevation at 80 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate HG2 0EB.

Application for approval of details required by Condition 14 (Construction Methodology) of planning permission 22/00197/FULMAJ (Full Planning Application for the building of two commercial buildings (Use Class E(G)) to Form Six Units and Four Units Respectively with Associated Parking and Landscaping) at land comprising development at 430762 451387 Thirkill Drive, Pannal, North Yorkshire.

Change of use from Class B1 Business to Class C3 Dwelling. No changes proposed to the external or internal fabric/layout at 14 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate HG2 0NA.

Proposed two storey side extension at 30 Kingsley Park Road, Harrogate HG1 4RG.

Change of use from office to three residential flats at 5 Haywra Street, Harrogate HG1 5BJ.

Non-Material Amendment to amend route of cycle lane on Southern boundary at land comprising field at 431917 456498 Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Proposed single storey side and rear extension. Demolition of existing detached garage at 2 Claro Road, Harrogate HG1 4AG.

Proposed single storey rear extension and side garage extension, conversion of the existing garage to a garden room, fenestration alterations and widening of the drive access at 2 Tewit Well Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8AP.

Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed building of a plant to the rear of the existing operational facility at Bettys And Taylors Of Harrogate, Plumpton Park, Harrogate HG2 7LD.

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 23/00632/FUL – Building of garage and formation of new dropped kerb crossing at 15 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8HY.

Replacement of an existing garage with a single story extension. The new building will be brought forwards of the existing, increasing in width and length. The new use for the room will be a garden room and a small workshop replacing the garage usage at 26 Yewdale Road, Harrogate HG2 8NF.

Extension of existing garage building in back garden to provide widened double garage at Ground floor level with new 1st floor accomodation to provide an artists studio at 8 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Single storey rear extension with new timber fence to rear yard at 20 Mount Parade, Harrogate HG1 1BX.

Display of one internally-illuminated fascia sign and 1no. non-illuminated projecting sign to the front elevation at 10 Princes Street, Harrogate HG1 1NH.

KNARESBOROUGH

Single storey extension to form new garage with extension to rear attached to existing rear extension at 45 Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough HG5 8HB.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (sound attenuation scheme) of Planning Permission 22/00834/FUL: External alterations and proposed opening hours to facilitate reoccupation as a gym (06:00 to 23:00 Monday to Sunday) at former Lidl, York Road, Knaresborough HG5 0SP.

Dropped kerb to be added and driveway created at 1 York Close, Knaresborough HG5 0AN.

Certificate of Proposed Lawful Use to provide off street private parking at Car Park, Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Details submitted to discharge Condition 13 ( Lighting) to Planning Application 21/04684/RG3MAJ at Knaresborough Swimming Pool, King James Road, Knaresborough HG5 8EB.

Building of double storey rear extension. Formation of increased hardstanding area and retaining wall at Kingfisher, Spitalcroft, Knaresborough HG5 8JB.

Approval of details required under condition 4 (Extract ventilation, odour and noise statement) for planning permission 22/03610/FUL – Installation of air conditioning units and extract grilles at GREGGS, 32 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EQ.