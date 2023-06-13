Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

​Building of single storey side extension, single storey rear extension with raised decking, two storey rear extension and front porch at 96 Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RF.

Approval of details for conditions 3 (materials) and 4 (land contamination phase II report) of Application 22/03813/FUL - Change of use from offices (use class E) to three dwellings (use class C3) and erection of first-floor extension at Units 1 and 2 Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RF.

Non illuminated projecting sign at 12 - 13 Royal Parade, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Listed Building Application for internal and alterations to form one flat within upper floors at Mercer House, 33 Swan Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Removal of existing shed and erection of 6m x 3m rendered Garden room with a roof of composite powder coated metal skin panel system and a maximum height of 2.8m at Regent Cottage, 13A Regent Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5AW.

Demolition of an existing rear single-storey out-house and construction of a single-story side and rear extension to the existing main dwelling at 36 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate HG2 9LH.

Building of single storey side and rear wrap-around extension at 98 Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RF.

The installation of 15m high phase 8 slim-line monopole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including one GPS module at land to the east of land comprising vehicle display GC Motors, Ripon Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Erection of retractable canopy structure to existing terrace and retention of existing screening, fencing and gate to terrace at Vivido, 16 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate HG1 1DH.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed ground mounted Solar Array at Yorkshire Water Plc Sewage Works, Harrogate HG1 3EB.

Prior notification for the change of use of one agricultural building to form two dwellings at Wildside Barn, Otley Road, Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire.

Extension to existing buildings to include raising of roof line at ridge and eves levels. Addition of roof lights and elevation windows at Monks Folly, Hill Top Lane, Pannal HG3 1PA.

Building of four new commercial buildings (use classes E(g), B2 and B8) together with associated vehicle parking at Manor Dairy Farm, Crag Lane, Killinghall HG3 2BD.

T1 Beech - Fell and remove, within Harrogate Conservation Area at 12 Stray Walk, Harrogate HG2 8HU.

T4 Horse Chestnut - Remove deadwood. Crown lift by 5 metres; T5 Lime - Fell - Replacement planting to be undertaken with Hornbeam 'Frans Fontaine.'; T6 Lime - Reduce the height by 5 metres (to 18meters) and reshape; T8 Sycamore - Reduce branch spread by 2 metres; T12 Lime - crown lift above the public road to a vertical clearance of 5.5 metres; T13 Lime - crown lift above the public road to a vertical clearance of 5.5 metres; T14 Alder - reduce branch spread by 2m; T15 Alder - reduce branch spread by 1m, within Harrogate Conservation Area at Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Reduction of lateral branch spread of T1 Beech by three metres to clear the building line (retaining four metres of canopy radius) upto a vertical height of 10 meters above ground and reduction of lateral branch spread by three metres (retaining four metres of canopy radius) from a height of 10 metres to 18 metres vertical height above ground (retaining 6-7 metres of canopy radius). Tree under order 76/2006 at 10 Kent Bank, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2NQ.

KNARESBOROUGH

Proposed single storey rear extension at 17 Manor Orchards, Knaresborough HG5 0BW.

Application for approval of details in relation to condition 3 (joinery details) of listed building consent 22/00488/LB - Listed Building application for the conversion of coach house from office (Use Class E) to dwelling (Use Class C3) at Claro Chambers, 42 High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EQ.

Removal of existing single storey dwelling. Building of proposed two storey dwelling at Wayside Farm, Minskip Road, Staveley, North Yorkshire HG5 9LQ.

NIDDERDALE

Building of single storey rear extension at 1 Millfield End, Pateley Bridge HG3 5BB.

Approval of details to condition 8 (Construction Management Plan) of 21/04958/FUL - Demolition of double garage; Building of detached double garage and store; Erection of one first floor extensions; Raising roof height to an existing two storey element; Formation of new vehicular access; Formation of external staircase to lower ground floor; Installation of four roof lights; Alterations to fenestration at Mount Pleasant, Moorcock Lane, Darley HG3 2QL.

Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement conservatory to western elevation of property at Nydd Close, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 5PG.

Single Storey Side Extension at 32 Birstwith Grange, Birstwith HG3 3AH.

RIPON

Mast and associated apparatus at car park east of Bus Station, Victoria Grove, Ripon, North Yorkshire.

Change of use, conversion and alterations of domestic outbuilding to the north of Fairfield to form three bedroom dwelling with access, parking and associated garden at Ivy Nook, Ripon Road, Wormald Green, North Yorkshire HG3 3QA.

Formation of new access point to serve Laverton Hall. Formation of carpark. Blocking up existing access points (two) to pedestrian access only at Laverton Hall, Laverton, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 3SX.

Lawful Development Certificate for use of the whole property as a single dwelling at The Half Moon Inn, Sharow Lane, Sharow, North Yorkshire HG4 5BP.