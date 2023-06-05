Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Demolition of existing detached garage and single storey rear extension; construction of new single storey extension to rear and side of existing two-storey semi-detached house at 45 St Johns Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 3AE.

Proposed basement conversion, front light well, rear entrance extension with balcony above and garage conversion with new window at 61 Eastville Terrace, Ripon Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 3HJ.

Application to approve details in relation to Condition 6 (external lighting) of planning approval 22/04120/FUL - Erection of replacement terrace with spectator facilities and associated works, installation of seating to existing terraces and demolition of 1919 venue at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7RY.

Single storey side and rear extension at 9 Harlow Park Crescent, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 0AW.

A new air quality monitoring station to be installed on the grass edge of a grass area adjacent to Fairfax Avenue and Hargrove Road, east of 52 Fairfax Avenue at Strret Record Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The extension of a dwelling through the conversion of the attached outbuilding and replacement of outside store to form boot room at Bilton Dene Farm Cottage, Bilton Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 4DH.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed development comprising demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of outbuildings for ancillary domestic use at Moorland Court, Knox Mill Lane, Killinghall, North Yorkshire HG3 2AQ.

Building of two storey front and single storey rear/ side extensions and alterations to fenestration and materials at 3 Stone Rings Close, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 9HZ.

Retrospective planning application for a 7m2 side extension thought to have been covered under permitted development at 11 Pannal Avenue, Pannal, North Yorkshire HG3 1JR.

Single storey rear extension and replacement garage at 64 Woodlands Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7BE.

Building of first floor extension (Revised Scheme) at 45 Greenfields Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7BL.

Construction of single storey ground floor front and side and first floor extensions, dormer window, rooflights, alterations and detached garden studio at 3 Stray Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8AR.

Removal existing roof (44 deg. pitch) to form two storey dwelling, two and single storey extension to rear, construction of new hipped roof at 15 deg. pitch and removal of chimney at 142 Wetherby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 7AB.

Variation of Condition 2 (approed drawings) of Application reference 22/01579/FUL at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Building of first floor extension and formation of roof terrace at Delauney House, Moor Park, Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire HG3 1QN.

Remove S1 Hydrangea & S2 Snowberry - 23a Ripon Road; Remove T8 Weeping Willow & H6 Privet remove section closest to the property - 23b Ripon Road; Reduce: H13 Beech & T14 Beech to its coppicing height and manage as a hedge - Cygnet Hospital Harrogate within Harrogate Conservation Area at 23A Ripon Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2JL.

KNARESBOROUGH

Building of two new straw and machinery storage sheds at Lawrence House Farm, Scotton, North Yorkshire.

Approval of details pursuant to Condition 31 (noise levels) of outline permission 17/01446/OUTMAJ [for: Outline application for the building of up to 80 dwellings with access considered] at York Road, Green Hammerton YO26 8BS.

Certificate of lawfulness. Rear dormer with new internal staircase at 4 Garfield Terrace, Knaresborough Road, Little Ribston, North Yorkshire LS22 4TU.

NIDDERDALE

Building of front porch at Kerry Hill Cottage, Sheepcote Lane, Darley, North Yorkshire HG3 2RP.

Building of detached stable block, tack and stores at High East Head House, Smelthouses, North Yorkshire HG3 4DJ.

Building of detached stables with attached solar PV panels, hardstanding and fencing at Low Fold, Silverdale Close, Darley, North Yorkshire HG3 2PQ.

Demolition of existing stables and erection of replacement stable and agricultural store building at Northwoods Farmhouse, Dacre, North Yorkshire HG3 4EU.

Application to approve details in relation to conditions 3 (materials); 4 (boundary treatments); 7 (access) and 9 (parking and turning) of planning approval 22/04790/FUL - Conversion of barn to form dwelling and installation of treatment plant at Dukes Barn, Bramley Head Lane, West End, North Yorkshire HG3 4AZ.

Proposed garden room and link extension to garage at Monks Wall Grange, Winsley, North Yorkshire HG3 3EW.

Retrospective application for building of Livestock Shed at Croft House Farm, Long Lane, Felliscliffe, North Yorkshire HG3 2LU.

RIPON

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 21/00584/FUL - Demolition of existing outbuildings to side, erection of single storey at Marfield House, 1 Gun Bank, Masham, North Yorkshire HG4 4EW.

Building of single storey rear and front porch extensions, demolition of detached garage and loft conversion with installation of three rear roof lights at 9 Filey Avenue, Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 2DH.

Approval of details of condition 3 (materials), 6 ( Land Contamination Remediation), and 10 (Site compound) of planning consent 22/03879/RG3 - Erection of two dwellings and removal of existing garages at 14 Church Close, Sharow, North Yorkshire HG4 5BL.

Lateral reduction of one Ash tree (identified as T1) by 3m. Within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 59/2015 at 10 Grove Avenue, Burton Leonard, North Yorkshire HG3 3FH.

To cover an existing livestock handling area within the farmyard at Thornton Grove Farm, Bishop Thornton, North Yorkshire HG3 3JW.