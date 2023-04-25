Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.25 metres and a height to the ridge of 2.8 metres at 4 St Johns Grove, Harrogate HG1 3AQ.

Proposed single storey rear extension and ancillary works at 6 Cedar Grange, Harrogate HG2 9NY.

Proposed two storey rear extension at 23 Woodfield Road, Harrogate HG1 4LN.

Change of fenestrations at Apartment 4, The Osborne, 2A South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QN.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend five metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of three metres and a height to the ridge of 3.8 metres at 9 Stonefall Drive, Harrogate HG2 7QJ.

Change of use from class E offices to form a dwellinghouse C3 at 14-15 Regent Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AW.

Building of single storey side and rear extension, loft conversion with roof lights, building of front porch, building of raised patio, alterations to fenestration, creation of secondary vehicle access point onto Green Way and installation of gates at 49 Green Lane, Harrogate HG2 9LP.

Retrospective application for the building of dormer window larger than previously approved at 1 Willow Gardens, Harrogate HG2 9NZ.

Single storey side extension. Single storey rear extension. Garage reduced in length by 2m. Proposed alterations to existing garage at 33 Arncliffe Road, Harrogate HG2 8NH.

Change of use of existing unit from storage to retail, including installation of fenestration at Garage, 1 Rear of 8 Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate HG1 4BW.

Two storey side and rear extension at 113 Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8EZ.

Proposed single storey rear extension at Coquet House, 140B Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PF.

Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of a replacement single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration at ground floor level at 4 Park Edge, Harrogate HG2 8JU.

Replacement side porch extension at 7 Langcliffe Avenue East, Harrogate HG2 8JD.

An illuminated clock at 7 Princes Square, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Approval of details required under Condition 3 (sonte sample), 4 (stone to boundary wall), 5 (roof materials) under planning permission 21/04625/LB - Listed building consent for the building of single storey rear ground floor extension, new roof lights, extension to existing garage and internal alterations (amended plans received) at 8 York Place, Harrogate HG1 1HL.

Two single story rear extensions with flat roof and internal alteration to the existing ground floor level at 14 Queen Parade, Harrogate HG1 5PP.

Rear and side extensions, dormer window extension to rear elevation and reconfiguration of garden walls at 2 Byron Walk Mews, Harrogate HG2 0LQ.

Addition of front elevation metal fence and pedestrian gate. Removal of rear elevation window replacement with french doors and alteration to existing lean-to store access door at 132 Valley Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JS.

Demolition of existing single storey conservatory and building of replacement single storey conservatory structure at 9 Manor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0HR.

Replacement of existing garage forecourt at 18 Park Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AF.

Replacement of combination of fourteen existing timber casement windows with PVC double glazed casement windows units to front, side and rear elevations and replacement of front door to front elevation at Flat 3, 18 West Cliffe Grove, Harrogate HG2 0PL.

First floor infill extension and first floor alterations to fenestration at 60 York Place, Harrogate.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. Pollard one Willow tree (T1) to previous cuts, approx two metres. Pollard one Lime Tree (T2) to previous cuts, approx two metres at 34 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JR.

Felling of one Scots Pine Tree (T1) and one Willow Tree (T2) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 11 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HA.

KNARESBOROUGH

Retrospective application for a single storey rear extension at 2 Stockwell Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0DA.

Discharge of conditions 3 and 4 (contaminated land report) of planning permission 20/05054/PBR at land and buildings south of South Ings, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Discharge of conditions 6 and 7 (contaminated land report) of planning permission 21/03345/FUL at land and buildings south of South Ings, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Part demolition of existing delapidated greenhouse and building of larger building to form Home office / Gym to serve Gardeners Cottage at Gardeners Cottage, Allerton Lane, Allerton Park, Knaresborough HG5 0SE.

NIDDERDALE

Building of rear single storey extension and side lean-to extension to existing store room and conversion of existing store room to games room. Replacement of door with window to side (east) elevation at Padside Green, Padside,North Yorkshire HG3 4AL.

Request for a screening opinion in relation to proposed building of 15 dwellings, conversion of mill to five dwellings, building of 12 glamping pods and associated infrastructure and landscaping (planning application 22/03773/FULMAJ) at Nidd Valley Saw Mills, Dacre Banks HG3 4EA.

Proposed removal of single storey side/wrap around extension, to be replaced with two storey side extension. Gable end added to study. Removal of conservatory, new open entrance porch added. Associated alterations to dwelling at Calf Haugh, Calf Haugh Farm, Bewerley HG3 5HW.

Alterations and rebuilding existing retaining wall on site and erection of carport and domestic store at Crossing Cottage, Glasshouses HG3 5QH.