Planning applications received by North Yorkshire Council week ending April 14.

Planning applications across the district

​HARROGATE

Proposed single storey rear extension and ancillary works at 6 Cedar Grange, Harrogate HG2 9NY.

Addition of front elevation metal fence and pedestrian gate. Removal of rear elevation window replacement with french doors and alteration to existing lean-to store access door at 132 Valley Drive, Harrogate HG2 0JS.

Proposed rear/side single storey extension at 12 Milton Road, Pannal, North Yorkshire HG3 1JW.

Demolition of existing single storey conservatory and building of replacement single storey conservatory structure at 9 Manor Drive, Harrogate HG2 0HR.

Existing garage wing roof raised to create first-floor accommodation at 8 Oakdale Manor, Harrogate HG1 2NA.

Change of use of existing unit from storage to retail, including installation of fenestration at Garage 1, Rear of 8 Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate HG1 4BW.

Change of fenestrations at Apartment 4, The Osborne, 2A South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QN.

Prior notification for the building of a single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.0 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3.0 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.8 metres at 9 Stonefall Drive, Harrogate HG2 7QJ.

Building of single storey side and rear extension, loft conversion with roof lights, building of front porch, building of raised patio, alterations to fenestration, creation of secondary vehicle access point onto Green Way and installation of gates at 49 Green Lane, Harrogate HG2 9LP.

Felling of one Scots Pine Tree (T1) and one Willow Tree (T2) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 11 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HA.

Crown Lift (to 5.2m) and Lateral Reduction (on property side of 6C by 1m to provide 0.5m clearance from the building) of one Beech Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 6C St Georges Road, Harrogate HG2 9BS.

Crown Reduction (to upper canopy by 3m) and reduction of lateral growth (by 2- 2.5 m) of one Willow Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 2, 68 Cornwall Road, Harrogate HG1 2NE.

One Lawson Cypress Tree felled to ground level and replaced with a 12ft Leylandii tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 53 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HB.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. Pollard one Willow tree (T1) to previous cuts, approximately two metres. Pollard one Lime Tree (T2) to previous cuts, approximately two metres at 34 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JR.

Reduce historic pollarded limb down to five inches away from main stem and reduce Ariel historic pollard branch's back to main stem of Sycamore Tree (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area at The Laurels, 10 Connaught Court, Harrogate HG1 2EQ.

RIPON

Demolition of conservatory at rear of house and replacing with new flat roofed extension with balcony over at Bishopton Mill, Ripon, North Yorkshire.

Prior notification for change of use from First Floor Dentist (Class E) to 1 Flat (Class C3) at First Floor, 12 High Skellgate, Ripon HG4 1BA.

Conversion of garage and first floor extension to create a one bed duplex apartment at Black Swan Mews, Bellevue Terrace, Ripon .