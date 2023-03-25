Picture special: These are the 23 most expensive houses available to buy in Harrogate worth over £1m
Our stunning Harrogate district has some of the finest property available across the whole county, with prices regularly hitting the £1m mark and extending further.
By Matt Reeder
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT
Together with our friends at zoopla.co.uk we have had a look at the most expensive homes currently available across the district. And boy are there some wonderful homes on our property market.
These are the 23 properties currently available to buy in Harrogate with a price tag of over £1m.
