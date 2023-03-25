News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
20 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
23 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
This property is one of 23 homes on the market in Harrogate which has been valued at more than £1m.
This property is one of 23 homes on the market in Harrogate which has been valued at more than £1m.
This property is one of 23 homes on the market in Harrogate which has been valued at more than £1m.

Picture special: These are the 23 most expensive houses available to buy in Harrogate worth over £1m

Our stunning Harrogate district has some of the finest property available across the whole county, with prices regularly hitting the £1m mark and extending further.

By Matt Reeder
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT

Together with our friends at zoopla.co.uk we have had a look at the most expensive homes currently available across the district. And boy are there some wonderful homes on our property market.

These are the 23 properties currently available to buy in Harrogate with a price tag of over £1m.

£3,400,000 - Arkendale Road, Ferrensby, Knaresborough HG5. (7 beds, 7 baths, 6 receptions) Craven-Holmes

1. Most expensive homes in Harrogate

£3,400,000 - Arkendale Road, Ferrensby, Knaresborough HG5. (7 beds, 7 baths, 6 receptions) Craven-Holmes Photo: Craven-Holmes

Photo Sales
£3,400,000 - Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2. (5 beds, 4 baths, 3 receptions) Strutt & Parker

2. Most expensive homes in Harrogate

£3,400,000 - Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2. (5 beds, 4 baths, 3 receptions) Strutt & Parker Photo: Strutt & Parker

Photo Sales
£3,200,000 - Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2. (9 beds, 5 baths, 3 receptions) Nicholls Tyreman & Knight Frank

3. Most expensive homes in Harrogate

£3,200,000 - Beech Grove, Harrogate HG2. (9 beds, 5 baths, 3 receptions) Nicholls Tyreman & Knight Frank Photo: Nicholls Tyreman & Knight Frank

Photo Sales
£2,999,950 - South Park Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1. (7 beds, 2 baths, 4 receptions) Strutt & Parker

4. Most expensive homes in Harrogate

£2,999,950 - South Park Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1. (7 beds, 2 baths, 4 receptions) Strutt & Parker Photo: Strutt & Parker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Harrogate