Persian bowl, chairs, and aquamarine jewellery do well in auction sale

This Persian Copper Pedestal Bowl, possibly Safavid, 17th Century, sold for £20,000

The bowl, lavishly decorated with calligraphy, figures and animals, was possibly made in the 17th century in the Safavid Empire. The Safavid dynasty was significant, reigning from 1501 to 1736, and considered the beginning of modern Iranian history.

Seated furniture was in demand, with a pair of Howard and Sons Deep-Seated Armchairs from the late 19th to early 20th century selling for £4,000, a George III Mahogany Armchair from the late 18th century selling for £2,600, and a George I Walnut Dining Chair from the early 18th century selling for £2,500.

Performing well above estimate, too, was a J Kendell and Co set of late 19th century dining chairs (sold for £2,500), and a good cast iron Nasturtium Pattern Garden Set bearing the Coalbrookdale stamp (sold for £2,200).

A Needlework Picture, dated 1636, sold for £1,100.

Elsewhere, a Needlework Picture worked by Emma Poole in 1636 sold for £1,100, an Oak Eight Day Longcase Clock by Alex Geroust of Coventry Street, London for £1,200, a Japanese Writing Box of the Meiji Period for £1,500, and a Still Life of Flowers in the Manner of Simon Pietersz Verelst went for £1,900.

The Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale saw a 91 per cent selling rate. Aquamarines saw great demand, with a ring featuring a step-cut aquamarine selling for £2,200 against an estimate of £400-600.

Good period pieces included a late 19th century Peridot, Topaz and Diamond Brooch (sold for £1,500), and an Amethyst and Mother-of-Pearl Necklace (sold for £800). Unusual lots included a pair of 18 Carat White Gold Diamond Skull Cufflinks selling for £1,200, and an Indian Multi-Gem Set Brooch for £1,900.

An interesting Cartier Gold Matchbox Case given to W. Nevett, the jockey who rode the legendary Dante to victory in the 1945 Derby, to celebrate his achievement, sold for £2,200. Dante was bred in Middleham, and Nevett spent much of his life in Northallerton.

A Lady’s 18 Carat Gold, Diamond and Split Pearl Set Fob Watch, circa 1910, sold for £1,600

A Japanese Silver Jewellery Box by Nomura, made circa 1900 in the Meiji period sold for £1,200, a German Silver Model of a Fox for £2,000, and a William IV Tea Service by Jonathan Hayne and Edward, Edward, John and William Barnard for £1,000.

Buoyant prices were seen for pocket watches, including a circa 1910 Lady’s 18 Carat Gold, Diamond and Split Pearl Set Fob Watch (sold for £1,600), and a Gilt Metal Automata Musical Alarm Pocket Watch made by Reuge circa 1960 (sold for £1,400).