Pannal is most expensive area to buy a house in Harrogate

Zoopla said the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in an area.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that of the 40 council wards in Harrogate, Harrogate Pannal saw the highest median house price in 2021, of £591,250. This was followed by Harrogate Duchy (£566,000) and Claro (£500,000).

By contrast, the cheapest parts of Harrogate to purchase property were Ripon Minster, which had a median house price of £190,000, Harrogate High Harrogate (£210,000) and Harrogate New Park (£215,000).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, the number of homes sold in Harrogate rose from 2,445 in 2020 to 3,306 last year. Of sales last year, 4% (136) were in Harrogate Valley Gardens – making it the busiest area for buyers - while Harrogate Hookstone saw just 48 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of Harrogate’s property market.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research said that following a period of significant growth during the pandemic, it expects house prices to experience downward pressure over the next year, as a result of sharp rises in mortgage rates.

Karl Thompson, an economist at the think tank, said the strongest price contractions are expected outside of London and the South East, causing greater regional price disparities.

The number of residential property sales in England increased by 21% to 821,407 between the end of 2020 and 2021.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said property values vary widely in large part because of the differing housing stock between areas – some neighbourhoods will have a higher number of five-bedroom detached homes, while others will be home to more flats and smaller properties. But she said the difference between more and less expensive areas may start to narrow.