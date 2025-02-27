Paintings from private collections in British , European and Sporting Art Sale

'Westward & Britannia Racing off the Royal Yacht Squadron, Isle of Wight' by Richard Firth – estimate: £6,000-9,000

Paintings from aristocratic and private collections are set to go under the hammer at Tennants Auctioneers this spring, alongside the highly anticipated sale of a previously unrecorded sketch by master landscape painter John Constable.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailing from a private family collection in North Yorkshire, Dedham Vale looking towards Langham is expected to sell for £150,000 to 200,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

The Property of Sir Brooke Boothby, removed from Fonmon Castle, Glamorgan, offers family portraits dating back to the 17th century. Originally built by the St John family c. 1180, Fonmon Castle was sold to Colonel Philip Jones, Oliver Cromwell’s Controller of Household during the Civil War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones enlarged the castle, and later his descendant, Robert Jones III, converted it into a Georgian mansion with Rococo interiors, uniquely without changing the outer walls.

Still Life of Assorted Summer Flowers by Dorothea Sharp – estimate: £4,000-6,000

The Jones family line having failed during the First World War, the Castle passed to Oliver Henry Jones’ great niece Clara, Lady Boothby, who brought with her possessions of the ancient Boothby and Valpy families. The property has since passed by descent.

Highlights from the collection include a Portrait of Oliver Jones by Gerard van Soest (1600-1681) (est: £1,500-2,500).

With provenance from the Earl of Suffolk and Berkshire of Charlton Park, Wiltshire, comes an interesting selection of paintings including an English School 17th Century Portrait of two young girls on a chequer-board terrace (est: £3,000-5,000), and a Portrait of a black Scottish Terrier, by Maud Earl (1863-1943) (est: £1,500-2,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earl was a British-American artist known for her dog portraits, which offer an important record of historic dog breeds and are much coveted by dog lovers.

Portrait of Two Young Girls on a Chequer-Board Terrace, English School, 17th Century – estimate: £3,000-5,000

The sale will include paintings from a Private Collection from Victoria Lodge, Tweedsmuir, Biggar, such as Kelp Gathering by Scottish landscape and genre artist Joseph Henderson (1832-1908), estimate £1,000-1,500.

Further notable paintings from other vendors include ‘Still life of assorted summer flowers in a glazed vase before a window’ by Dorothea Sharp (est: £4,000-6,000).

Sharp (1874-1955) fell under the influence of the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters on a trip to Paris, and became known for her spontaneous, impressionistic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Church of Santa Maria della Salute, Venice’ by Antoinetta Brandeis (1849-1926) will be offered in the sale, estimate: £2,500-4,000 plus buyer’s premium, as will a fine marine painting, ‘Westward & Britannia Racing off the Royal Yacht Squadron, Isle of Wight’ by Richard Firth (b.1971) estimate: £6,000-9,000.