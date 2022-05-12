One in four homeowners in Harrogate applied for planning permission to build an extension

Online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages analysed local authorities’ planning portals for The Great British Extension Report, which found that homeowners in London boroughs such as Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, and Camden were carrying out the highest number of extensions.

The data shows that in Harrogate there was a planning application for one in every 44 properties - the 49th highest across England and Wales. In Westminster, the rate of applications was one in every 11 properties. The continued interest in home improvements comes amid continuing fluctuations in the cost of materials caused by inflation and global supply chain challenges, meaning that an extension or loft conversion currently costs significantly more than it did two years ago.

By contrast Blaenau Gwent in Wales is the location which has submitted the fewest planning applications for extensions per property, with a total of one planning application per more than 590 properties.

The rankings reveal a true north-south divide across the UK, with northern towns and cities making up 17 of the bottom 20 locations having the highest number of properties per planning application.

Richard Hayes, founder and CEO of Mojo Mortgages, said: “Although building costs continue to rise, it’s perhaps little surprise to see a huge demand for home improvements such as extensions, particularly in London and the south east where demand for space is relentless.

“With people continuing to spend significantly more time at home than before the pandemic, the desire to maximise the space available to you is clear, not to mention the fact that an extension has the potential to increase the value of your home significantly.

“Over the last couple of years many people have been able to maximise their savings, and anecdotally we know that these funds are being invested into their existing properties. However, we are seeing continued interest in people remortgaging to finance an extension project and while interest rates remain relatively low, this is an attractive option for many.”