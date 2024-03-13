North Yorkshire revealed as one of the UK's top luxury home spots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The analysis ranked more than 350,000 current property listings based on the 26 luxury features, including swimming pools, saunas, EV charging points, floor-to-ceiling windows, gyms, cinema rooms, over 3,000sqft of living space, and high levels of security.

The results showed that North Yorkshire has the fifth-highest proportion of luxury homes on the market of anywhere in Britain. Of the 4,642 properties currently for sale in the county, 441 have more than five bedrooms, 104 feature an at-home gym, 153 boast a walk-in wardrobe and 33 are grand estates with more than 3,000sqft of internal space.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

According to the analysis, which was conducted by bespoke aluminium window and door specialists, Origin, using data from Zoopla and Savills, Hereford takes the title of luxury capital of the UK. 93 properties in the county have solar panels, 26 have hot tubs, and nine include dedicated wine cellars. Cambridgeshire comes in second. In the county, 51 properties have EV charging points, 29 have saunas, and 16 include home cinema rooms. Taking third spot is Dorset. Out of 4,277 properties for sale in the coastal county, 23 per cent feature high-security gates, 7 per cent have five or more bedrooms, and 3 per cent have 3 or more reception rooms.

Luxury homes

North Yorkshire’s neighbouring county Cumbria also features on the luxury hotspots list, coming in 7th place.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin, comments: “Even though the housing market has fluctuated massively in the past 18-months, homeowners are continuing to invest in luxury upgrades that boost their property's value. Our data confirms this trend, with homeowners making smart investments in windows and doors that include high-end security features and energy-efficient technology to not only offer peace of mind, but also translate to tangible value appreciation.

"It's interesting that our research found that luxury homes are spread around the UK including North Yorkshire, and not just in traditional prime areas. This highlights the changing preferences of homebuyers, who are increasingly looking for properties that offer more than just a prestigious postcode.”

Britain’s top 10 luxury property hotspots:

Herefordshire Cambridgeshire Dorset Hertfordshire North Yorkshire Essex Cumbria Gloucestershire Norfolk Cornwall