North Yorkshire ‘one of the safest places to live’

According to the latest study by Confused.com, which analysed police data on burglary rates across the UK from 2017-2021, the county placed 64th out of 345.
In comparison to East Riding of Yorkshire (2.42 per 1,000), this is 43% fewer thefts on average per year.
East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, is the safest region in the UK to live in, with just 0.44 burglaries reported per 1,000 people in 2021.
Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe. Security cameras and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them could reduce your home insurance prices. Our guide to protecting your home from burglars outlines some of the most effective ways of keeping your house safe. This includes some simple changes, such as investing in smart home security. Nowadays, technology has advanced to give us cheap, easy to install smart home devices such as doorbells and automated lights. These let you know who’s outside without you needing to go near the door.”
