North Yorkshire Council approves plans for five community-led self-build homes near Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Council has approved Permission in Principle (PiP) for up to five community-led self-build homes on land off Ripley Road in Scotton, near Knaresborough.

The application, brought forward by self-build specialists, Livedin, offers people the chance to individually design and construct their own homes, reflecting their needs and connection to the community.

Livedin has welcomed the local authority’s decision, describing it as a ‘constructive approach and thoughtful response’ to the growing demand for custom and self-build housing in the area.

Charlie de Bono, Director of Livedin, said: “This is a small but significant step in making self-build more accessible in North Yorkshire.

"Self-build isn’t just about housing numbers, it’s about giving people a say in how and where they live.

"As an award-winning provider of self-build plots, Livedin is committed to helping people design and build sustainable, high-quality homes rooted in their area."

The application will now move to the second stage - Technical Details Consent.

This will ensure that the site layout and individual home designs respond to the local landscape, neighbouring properties, and high standards of sustainability and design.

“The five homes proposed for Scotton will help meet a local and growing demand for self-build opportunities, offering a real alternative to speculative development.

"For younger families wanting to stay, or older residents looking to downsize, these homes offer the chance to stay in the community.

“This is a small but meaningful step towards a different kind of housing future in North Yorkshire.

"The need for new housing is especially pressing in North Yorkshire, where the council is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, a key national planning requirement.

"It has also acknowledged a shortfall in self-build permissions, as required under the Self-Build and Custom Housebuilding Act.”

Livedin has previously worked on numerous successful self-build projects, including the award-winning development at Ingoldisthorpe in West Norfolk.

There, ten self-build plots and two affordable homes were created around a new landscaped village green, secured as public open space for the community’s benefit.

For more information about the Scotton site and upcoming opportunities for self-builders, head to livedin.co.uk