North Yorkshire auctioneer Tennants to hold silver sale estimated to be its most expensive ever

The 92-lot collection is led by a Fabergé tea and coffee service, on offer with an estimate of £15,000-25,000 (plus buyer’s premium). The service, which comprises coffee pot, teapot, sugar bowl, cream jug and tray, is decorated with Cyrillic initials below a coronet and the Imperial Warrant and was made by Workmaster Stevan Wäkevä circa 1890 in the St Petersburg workshop.

Also with Russian interest is a Silver-Gilt and Cloisonne enamel cream jug, sugar bowl and teaspoon set (estimate: £5,000-8,000). The sugar bowl was made by Maria Semenova in Moscow circa 1896-1908, the other pieces were made by the 11th Artel, Moscow, circa 1908-1917, and the set retailed by I.E. Morozov, whose box features the Imperial Warrant.

Further highlights include a set of twelve George III silver soup plates from the Pelham Service, made by Paul Storr in London in 1808. Offered with an estimate of £10,000-15,000, the plates were once part of a service made for Charles Anderson Pelham (1748-1823), later created Earl of Yarborough, and his wife Sophie, and are engraved with their coat-of-arms. Also by Paul Storr, but made earlier in 1794, is a George III silver soup tureen and cover, engraved with the arms of Sir William Williams, 1st Baronet Tregallow (1791-1870) and his wife Caroline.

With a raft of important pieces from other vendors, this sale sees the highest estimate for a silver sale ever offered at Tennants. Amongst a good collection of Russian silver, which forms part of the contents of a private house, St Judes, Isle of Man, is a Doulton stoneware bowl with silver mounts by Fabergé (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and a Parcel-Gilt silver and Niello Bonbonniere made by Vassily Romanov of Veliki Ustyug in 1783 (estimate: £4,000-6,000), decorated with a partial map of the Vologodskaya Oblast.

From the estate of Ian Stephenson of The Laithes, Penrith, is a set of four George III silver entrée dishes and covers by William Stroud, London, 1816 (estimate: £5,000-8,000), and from a private vendor is a pair of George IV Silver-Mounted Antico Rosso Marble wine-coolers by Samuel Jackson, London, 1821 and 1822 (estimate: £6,000-8,000).

The sale includes a selection of classic quality pieces of jewellery, made by prestigious jewellery houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Boucheron and Tiffany. A magnificent gold and diamond stylised rose bud brooch, by Van Cleef & Arpels of the late 1950s/early 60s, shows the pioneered style of gold work, together with the combination of perfect diamond setting (estimate: £4,000-6,000). A gold ring by Boucheron shows a strong creative abstract design of the 1960s (estimate: £700-1,000). Finally, a yellow sapphire and diamond ring by Tiffany showcases the individuality of design, with the Tiffany Art Nouveau influence of yellow gold scrolls to the mount with tapering diamonds to the shoulders (estimate: £7,000-10,000).

A fine and rare Rolex Day/Date 18 carat yellow gold watch leads a strong selection of watches, on offer with an estimate of £25,000-30,000. Made in 1988 the watch face is adorned with the Red Khanjar Royal Crest of Oman. The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos Bin Said al Said, began collaborating with Rolex in the early 1970s, and presented such rare watches as a token of gratitude for services rendered to Oman.

Also on offer is a 2013 International Watch Company Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 18 carat white gold watch (estimate: £14,000-16,000), a rare 1966 Rolex Explorer (estimate: £6,000-8,000), and a very rare 1960 Longines Diver’s Super Compressor watch (estimate: £3,000-4,000). The latter features a unique ‘super compressor’ sealing system, designed and patented by Ervin Piquerez in 1956, in which the case was designed to seal even tighter when exposed to high water pressure during dives.