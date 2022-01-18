North Yorkshire auctioneer is hitting the high notes after a successful year

Made in France circa 1820 the Necessaire (estimate: £1,000-1,500 plus buyer’s premium) incorporates within a fine case a mirror and a tray fitted with sewing accoutrements with a musical cylinder movement. Further lots from the musical section of the sale to watch include a good violin bow, stamped ‘Pajeot’ (estimate: £800-1,200) and a Gibson ES335 4DC semi-acoustic guitar in cherry red (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

Also of note in the sale is the second part of a private collection of radios, which comprises a good range of vintage radios and radio parts sold in 49 lots. Highlights of the collection include a very good Ekco Type AC74 Wireless Receiver made in 1933 and sold together with an Ekco Type ACT96 Receiver with an estimate of £300-400.

Amongst a good offering of scientific instruments is a Curta Type II calculator with original plastic case (estimate: £300-400) and of interest to collectors of mining memorabilia comes an H Watson Miner’s Lamp, made in Newcastle upon Tyne (estimate: £800-1,200).

The sale will also include a private collection of stereoviewers and antique cameras, including an ICA Plate Camera (estimate: £300-500), and a Desktop Stereoviewer with carousel for images and front and rear viewing glasses housed in a walnut and veneered casing, sold together with a box of glass images (£250-350).

An illustrated catalogue will be available at www.tennants.co.uk leading up to the auction, and remote bidding is available.

The sale is one of the first to be held in 2022 after the auctioneers, in Leyburn, continued to thrive last year.

Throughout the year, the firm had the privilege of selling numerous private collections, including several single-owner sales, namely The Historical Collection of natural history and taxidermy from Hodnet Hall, A Yorkshire View: The Private Collection of Paintings of the late Mr George G. Hopkinson, The Curious Collector Sale, The Antler Sale: The Private Collection of Raymond and Annie Hutchison, and a single-owner collection of coins and banknotes.

Standing out amongst a raft of auction highlights from 2021, were L.S. Lowry’s ‘People in a Park’ (sold for £165,000 plus buyer’s premium), an exceptionally rare 15th century illuminated Manuscript Almanac (sold for £95,000 plus buyer’s premium), a fine and rare 1967 Omega First Generation Exotic Red Racing Speedmaster Watch (sold for £85,000 plus buyer’s premium), and a pair of French Ormolu-Mounted, White Marble and Porphyry Candelabra signed Joan F.R. Lorta, Sculp., 1788 (sold for £68,000 plus buyer’s premium). The year also saw the first whisky casks sold at Tennants, crowned by the sale of a Hogshead of Macallan 1989 Single Malt Whisky (sold for £98,000 plus buyer’s premium) and a new record for a Mouseman carving was set by an anthropomorphic Mouseman Mouse Craftsman (sold for £13,000 plus premium).

In addition to marking the anniversary of the Leyburn Vaccination Centre that has been operating from the premises, the firm was delighted to have supported several fantastic charities throughout the last 12 months.