New Ripon Walled Gardens cafe officially open all year round as Apple Day attracts record numbers

Ripon Walled Gardens’ annual Apple Day attracted record numbers and raised more than £6,500 as the team cut the ribbon on the new cafe which is set to be open all year round.

The event was attended by Ripon City’s Mayor, Coun Sid Hawke and Lord Lieutenant Johanna Ropner, who supported the official opening of a new 62-seater cafe extension.

Families took part in apple pressing and enjoyed a full day of activities during the country's mini-heatwave earlier this month.

Lucy Day, fundraising and communication lead, said: “It was an incredibly successful day.

“The music was popular and we were lucky to have great weather.

“The cafe will provide opportunities for our members with learning disabilities to develop their skills and work in a social environment.

“After the grand opening people were flooding through the gates.

“We only had a suggested donation, but people were much more generous than we could have ever expected.”

The gardens rely on the success of Apple Day to continue playing their part within the community.

“We got such excellent feedback,” Lucy said.

“We have three main fundraising events each year that continue to boast the gardens and allow us to continue to be a part of the community in this way.

“We are so grateful for everyone who attended and supported us this year.

“We really wanted to raise awareness around the gardens as many people still don’t know we are here.

“We have so much happening over Christmas too: wreath-making, selling the trees and the tree recycling scheme.