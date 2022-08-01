New Redrow development in Harrogate gets the go ahead

Located off Kingsley Road, Kingsley Manor will comprise 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, providing a huge boost to local housing supply for a wide market.

Known for its strong placemaking principles, Redrow will build a mix of detached, semi-detached and mews style homes, within a scheme characterised by areas of natural green spaces and mature trees and planting. This will complement the development’s semi-rural location on the north east edge of Harrogate, ensuring the properties provide the best of town and country lifestyle.

As part of the development, Redrow will provide two main areas of open space, which will each feature play areas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home builder will also make significant contributions to the local community as part of the planning agreement, including more than £540,000 towards local education, £190,000 towards open space provision, £44,600 towards traffic signals and £5,000 for a local travel plan.

John Handley, managing director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “Our long-awaited Kingsley Manor development is set to meet strong demand in this area for high quality new homes with character. All hailing from our Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection, the properties blend well with other homes in the area, while boasting up-to-date contemporary interiors and a high specification.

“Harrogate regularly features in the UK’s best places to live guides and our new development is set to become one of its most desirable new neighbourhoods. As part of Redrow’s commitment to offer our homeowners a better way to live, we will provide areas of green space within the site for formal and informal play, ensuring that new residents can access natural areas on their doorstep. We are also providing footpaths and cycle links to neighbouring developments, the superb local facilities and into the town centre.”

The first homes are due to go on sale early autumn, initially from Redrow’s Granby Meadows development in Harrogate.

Homebuyers can register their interest in the new properties by emailing [email protected].