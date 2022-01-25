New plans for 390 home at ‘stalled’ Ripon site as deal signed

An updated reserved matters planning application for the development, on public sector land off West Lane, details minor changes to the proposed layout and house types and proposes a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes for market sale, as well as 156 affordable homes including one-bedroom plots.

The latest application follows the approval of outline planning permission for the site which was granted in 2018.

Sarah Armstrong, Land Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected as preferred developer to deliver this site in partnership with Homes England.

“We’ve taken a landscape-led design approach to develop a residential masterplan that will enhance the character and identity of the site.

“The development will include locally-equipped play facilities and attractive biodiverse landscape features, and we are providing significant areas of open space to allow new residents and visitors to enjoy a high-quality living environment with an attractive outlook.”

The scheme will create jobs and employment opportunities in the local community during the construction phase, and should planning permission be granted, Taylor Wimpey expects to start work on site in spring 2022.

Marie Kiddell, Head of Planning & Enabling North at Homes England said: “We intervened to buy West Lane in Ripon to unlock this stalled housing site.

“We’ve since appointed Taylor Wimpey, as our preferred developer, to take on the mantle of providing quality new homes, including 40 per cent affordable provision – that’s 156 affordable homes in an area where they are most needed.

“Submitting the reserved matters application marks another step forward in bringing these vital new homes one step closer to reality.”

A reserved matters application was submitted to Harrogate Borough Council by Taylor Wimpey in December 2021 and a decision is currently expected by the end of March 2022.

Homes England is the non-departmental public body that funds new affordable housing in England.

It was founded in January 2018 to replace the Homes and Communities Agency.